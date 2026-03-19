Introducing IPinfo Places: Know the Venue Behind the IP

Every IP address tells a story. With traditional geolocation, that story stops at a city name and a set of coordinates. You can see that a user is in Denver, but not that they're at Coors Field. You can see that a user is in London, but not that they're at Heathrow Airport . Those are three real IPs from our dataset, each resolved to a specific venue.

That gap between "where" and "what" is the difference between a generic signal and an actionable one. Today, we're announcing IPinfo Places: a new dataset that maps IP addresses to specific physical venues, powered by WiFi network observation.

Standard IP geolocation tells you where traffic resolves. IPinfo Places shows you what infrastructure that traffic is actually connected to.

Places is available in early access, and selected customers can access the data at no additional cost for a limited period, until general availability later this year. You can learn more about our coverage and request access here .

A New Layer of IP Intelligence

IP geolocation has been a foundational tool for understanding users on the internet. It powers content localization, ad targeting, fraud detection, and compliance workflows. But it operates at a resolution that stops at the city or neighborhood level.

That's fine for many use cases. But a growing number of applications need more:

AdTech platforms want to know if a user is at an airport (travel intent) or a sports venue (fan engagement and/or sports interest), not just that they're in a metro area.

want to know if a user is at an airport (travel intent) or a sports venue (fan engagement and/or sports interest), not just that they're in a metro area. Fraud and identity teams need to verify that a login is physically plausible. Knowing someone is "in Atlanta" doesn't help when the question is whether they could have moved from Hartsfield-Jackson to a downtown hotel in 10 minutes.

need to verify that a login is physically plausible. Knowing someone is "in Atlanta" doesn't help when the question is whether they could have moved from Hartsfield-Jackson to a downtown hotel in 10 minutes. Content and product teams want to deliver venue-aware experiences without asking users to share their location.

IPinfo Places introduces a new category of IP intelligence: venue-level infrastructure context. It extends IP data beyond city-level geolocation into observable network environments.

How IPinfo Places Works

IPinfo Places uses WiFi network observation to create verified mappings between IP addresses and physical venues. It builds on the same measurement infrastructure that powers IPinfo's core geolocation accuracy, including ProbeNet, our internet measurement platform, and extends it to resolve individual places.

When a device connects to public WiFi at a known venue like an airport, hotel, stadium, or conference center, our mobile measurement platform observes the WiFi SSID and matches it to geospatial reference data. The result is a 1:1 mapping: this IP address is at this specific place.

Our approach observes the network directly, producing ground-truth data that's both more precise and harder to spoof.

What You Get

The Places API returns structured venue data for any IP in our dataset: