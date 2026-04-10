Organization Members
An IPinfo organization is a parent account (the owner) with member child accounts attached to it. Membership is managed at /dashboard/organization; owners see the full org view with write actions, members see a read-only team view. All write actions are enforced by the API.
This is separate from Single Sign-On: an organization can have members without SSO, and SSO gates on organization access plus its own entitlement.
Availability
- Requires the organization entitlement (the
organizationsub-feature under the
dashboardfeature). This is a manually granted entitlement.
- An owner who already has members is authorized to keep managing the org even without the entitlement (for orgs created before the entitlement existed).
Roles and capabilities
|Action
|Owner
|Member
|View the org / team
|✓
|✓
|Invite, revoke, or resend an invite
|✓
|—
|Remove a member
|✓
|—
|Accept an invite addressed to them
|—
|✓
There is no self-leave. A member who wants to leave an organization deletes their own account; owners cannot be removed by anyone but themselves (via account deletion).
Inviting a member
Only the owner can invite. Each invitation is one row per
(org, email) pair; its token is a single-use link with roughly a 7-day expiry.
An email with no existing IPinfo account isn't a rejection: it becomes a create-account invitation instead of an error.
Accepting an invitation
- No account yet: signing up through the link creates the account already verified and already a member, in one step. The invitation email is treated as proof of inbox ownership.
- Account already exists: the person signs in and explicitly accepts. Existing accounts are never auto-joined.
- Signing in via SSO: same split as above. A brand-new account whose SSO-provider-verified email matches the invite joins automatically; an existing account, whether logging in or attaching the provider, still has to accept explicitly.