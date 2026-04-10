Organization Members Copy Page

An IPinfo organization is a parent account (the owner) with member child accounts attached to it. Membership is managed at /dashboard/organization; owners see the full org view with write actions, members see a read-only team view. All write actions are enforced by the API.

This is separate from Single Sign-On: an organization can have members without SSO, and SSO gates on organization access plus its own entitlement.

Availability

Requires the organization entitlement (the organization sub-feature under the dashboard feature). This is a manually granted entitlement.

sub-feature under the feature). This is a manually granted entitlement. An owner who already has members is authorized to keep managing the org even without the entitlement (for orgs created before the entitlement existed).

Roles and capabilities

Action Owner Member View the org / team ✓ ✓ Invite, revoke, or resend an invite ✓ — Remove a member ✓ — Accept an invite addressed to them — ✓

There is no self-leave. A member who wants to leave an organization deletes their own account; owners cannot be removed by anyone but themselves (via account deletion).

Inviting a member

Only the owner can invite. Each invitation is one row per (org, email) pair; its token is a single-use link with roughly a 7-day expiry.

An email with no existing IPinfo account isn't a rejection: it becomes a create-account invitation instead of an error.

Accepting an invitation

No account yet : signing up through the link creates the account already verified and already a member, in one step. The invitation email is treated as proof of inbox ownership.

: signing up through the link creates the account already verified and already a member, in one step. The invitation email is treated as proof of inbox ownership. Account already exists : the person signs in and explicitly accepts. Existing accounts are never auto-joined.

: the person signs in and explicitly accepts. Existing accounts are never auto-joined. Signing in via SSO: same split as above. A brand-new account whose SSO-provider-verified email matches the invite joins automatically; an existing account, whether logging in or attaching the provider, still has to accept explicitly.