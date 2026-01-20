What Makes an IP Look Like It’s Part of a Residential Proxy Pool

Residential IP addresses were once considered a strong indicator of legitimate human traffic. Today, that assumption no longer holds.

Modern residential proxy networks are deliberately designed to blend into everyday consumer internet activity. They route traffic through real households, mobile devices, and shared broadband connections, often mixing genuine user behavior with automated or third-party traffic.

See how everyday users unknowingly become part of residential proxy networks.

For AdTech, fraud prevention, and cybersecurity teams, the challenge isn’t identifying “bad IPs.” It’s determining when a real residential IP is actively being used as proxy infrastructure.

That distinction requires evidence.

Why Residential Proxy Detection Is Hard

Residential proxy traffic is difficult to detect because, by design, it looks normal:

It originates from consumer ISPs rather than hosting providers

It often shares IP space with legitimate users

It changes constantly as providers rotate infrastructure and resell access

Adding complexity, the residential proxy ecosystem is fragmented. Many providers operate multiple sub-brands with overlapping IP ranges, and IPs can move between services or resellers over time. Providers also actively adapt to detection efforts, limiting visibility into which IPs are active at any given moment.

In this environment, static blocklists and single-signal heuristics are insufficient.

How IPinfo Detects Residential Proxy IP Addresses

To go beyond behavioral signals, IPinfo subscribes to and actively uses hundreds of residential proxy services as a registered participant. By routing real network traffic through these services, we can:

Directly verify which IP addresses are actively being used by residential proxy networks

Confirm proxy routing through observed communication packets

Associate IPs with specific proxy services

Record when proxy usage was last observed

This step is foundational. Rather than inferring proxy usage, IPinfo verifies it through direct observation of live proxy routing.