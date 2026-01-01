Which networks matter most on the internet?
We rank every Autonomous System by how many users it reaches, how critical it is to internet routing, and how the two combine. Use rankings to size partners, audit reach, or pick which networks to focus on first.
What you'll find
- Overall rankingA weighted blend that surfaces overall network importance.
- Traffic rankingWho reaches the most users — the world's largest mobile carriers and consumer ISPs.
- Infrastructure rankingWho keeps the internet running — transit providers and backbone networks ranked by routing criticality.
- Country breakdownSee the top networks in any country, ranked head to head.
Top networks worldwide
The largest 50 Autonomous Systems by combined ranking. Drawn from 42,388 networks tracked across our global probe network.
|Network
|Country
AS7922Comcast Cable Communications, LLC
|United States
|#2
|#4
AS8151UNINET
|Mexico
|#1
|#72
AS4134CHINANET BACKBONE
|China
|#3
|#9
AS7018AT&T Enterprises, LLC
|United States
|#5
|#8
AS3320Deutsche Telekom AG
|Germany
|#4
|#42
AS4837CHINA UNICOM China169 Backbone
|China
|#8
|#21
AS3356Level 3 Parent, LLC
|United States
|#242
|#1
AS4713NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS,Inc.
|Japan
|#6
|#127
AS6167Verizon Business
|United States
|#7
|#1,743
AS174Cogent Communications, LLC
|United States
|#108
|#3
AS17676SoftBank Corp.
|Japan
|#9
|#187
AS6939Hurricane Electric LLC
|United States
|#2,815
|#2
AS28573Claro NXT Telecomunicacoes Ltda
|Brazil
|#10
|#362
AS7713PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
|Indonesia
|#15
|#20
AS4766Korea Telecom
|South Korea
|#14
|#25
AS2516KDDI CORPORATION
|Japan
|#12
|#71
AS1299Arelion Sweden AB
|Sweden
|#590
|#5
AS26599TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A
|Brazil
|#13
|#111
AS21928T-Mobile USA, Inc.
|United States
|#11
|#1,910
AS2856British Telecommunications PLC
|United Kingdom
|#18
|#43
AS577Bell Canada
|Canada
|#16
|#145
AS8452TE-AS
|Egypt
|#17
|#221
AS3352TELEFONICA DE ESPANA S.A.U.
|Spain
|#19
|#251
AS20115Charter Communications LLC
|United States
|#30
|#15
AS27699TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A
|Brazil
|#20
|#226
AS701Verizon Business
|United States
|#28
|#23
AS26615TIM S/A
|Brazil
|#21
|#290
AS3215Orange S.A.
|France
|#23
|#235
AS28403RadioMovil Dipsa, S.A. de C.V.
|Mexico
|#22
|#17,334
AS12389PJSC Rostelecom
|Russia
|#39
|#17
AS3269Telecom Italia S.p.A.
|Italy
|#32
|#32
AS45899VNPT Corp
|Vietnam
|#25
|#134
AS18881TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A
|Brazil
|#24
|#227
AS5089Virgin Media Limited
|United Kingdom
|#26
|#150
AS16509Amazon.com, Inc.
|United States
|#37
|#52
AS9829National Internet Backbone
|India
|#27
|#218
AS55836Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
|India
|#42
|#40
AS3209Vodafone GmbH
|Germany
|#38
|#85
AS45609Bharti Airtel Ltd. AS for GPRS Service
|India
|#29
|#3,370
AS17072TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V.
|Mexico
|#31
|#1,152
AS2527Sony Network Communications Inc.
|Japan
|#33
|#283
AS9498BHARTI Airtel Ltd.
|India
|#135
|#7
AS13999Mega Cable, S.A. de C.V.
|Mexico
|#34
|#457
AS1221Telstra Limited
|Australia
|#41
|#98
AS20057AT&T Enterprises, LLC
|United States
|#35
|#4,076
AS812Rogers Communications Canada Inc.
|Canada
|#40
|#135
AS9605NTT DOCOMO, INC.
|Japan
|#36
|#12,092
AS852TELUS Communications Inc.
|Canada
|#44
|#93
AS9121Turk Telekomunikasyon Anonim Sirketi
|Turkey
|#46
|#81
AS7303Telecom Argentina S.A.
|Argentina
|#47
|#108
Top networks by country
See the leading Autonomous Systems for any country. Each card previews the local top three; follow the link for the full list and per-country details.
- United States8,927 ASNs
- Brazil6,825 ASNs
- Russia2,326 ASNs
- Germany1,406 ASNs
- United Kingdom1,200 ASNs
- India1,139 ASNs
- Poland946 ASNs
- Canada859 ASNs
- France815 ASNs
- Italy785 ASNs
- Argentina727 ASNs
- Indonesia682 ASNs
How we rank
Rankings combine multiple data sources — internet-wide measurements, routing tables, and partner traffic samples — normalised to fit on a per-network scale.
Overall ranking
A weighted blend of traffic and infrastructure rankings, designed to surface networks that are important by either lens. Use this when you don't yet know which dimension matters most for your task.
Traffic ranking
Ranks networks by how many users they reach, based on unique users and traffic observed across our CDN probe network, device telemetry, and WiFi signals. The world's largest mobile carriers and consumer ISPs lead this list.
Infrastructure ranking
Measures routing criticality — combining BGP path analysis (how many internet paths transit through a network) with router presence discovered via traceroutes. Tier-1 transit providers and backbone networks dominate.
Country ranking
The combined ranking restricted to networks registered to the same country, so you can compare like-for-like in any market.
Limits and refresh cadence
Rankings are computed from 90-day rolling data and refresh monthly. Networks brand-new to the routing table or with very little observable traffic may surface as unranked. We document the underlying data sources and update our methodology as the dataset matures — get in touch if you need access to the underlying signals.
Get the underlying ranking dataset
Want the raw numbers behind these rankings — computed from 90-day rolling data, with per-country breakdowns, history, and the underlying traffic and infrastructure signals? Tell us about your use case and we'll get you set up.
Monthly-refreshed rankings
All four rankings (traffic, infrastructure, combined, country) updated on every monthly dataset refresh.
Underlying signals
Access CDN probe, device telemetry, WiFi, BGP hegemony, and traceroute router counts — not just the final rank.
History and deltas
Track how a network's rank changes over time and spot infrastructure shifts as they happen.
Database downloads
Available in CSV, JSON and Parquet for easy integration into your pipeline.