The combined ranking restricted to networks registered to the same country, so you can compare like-for-like in any market.

Ranks networks by how many users they reach, based on unique users and traffic observed across our CDN probe network, device telemetry, and WiFi signals. The world's largest mobile carriers and consumer ISPs lead this list.

A weighted blend of traffic and infrastructure rankings, designed to surface networks that are important by either lens. Use this when you don't yet know which dimension matters most for your task.

Limits and refresh cadence

Rankings are computed from 90-day rolling data and refresh monthly. Networks brand-new to the routing table or with very little observable traffic may surface as unranked. We document the underlying data sources and update our methodology as the dataset matures — get in touch if you need access to the underlying signals.