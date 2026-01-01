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IPinfo ASN Rankings

Which networks matter most on the internet?

We rank every Autonomous System by how many users it reaches, how critical it is to internet routing, and how the two combine. Use rankings to size partners, audit reach, or pick which networks to focus on first.

Browse the global listHow we rank

What you'll find

  • Overall rankingA weighted blend that surfaces overall network importance.
  • Traffic rankingWho reaches the most users — the world's largest mobile carriers and consumer ISPs.
  • Infrastructure rankingWho keeps the internet running — transit providers and backbone networks ranked by routing criticality.
  • Country breakdownSee the top networks in any country, ranked head to head.

Top networks worldwide

The largest 50 Autonomous Systems by combined ranking. Drawn from 42,388 networks tracked across our global probe network.

NetworkCountry
AS7922Comcast Cable Communications, LLC
United States#2#4
AS8151UNINET
Mexico#1#72
AS4134CHINANET BACKBONE
China#3#9
AS7018AT&T Enterprises, LLC
United States#5#8
AS3320Deutsche Telekom AG
Germany#4#42
AS4837CHINA UNICOM China169 Backbone
China#8#21
AS3356Level 3 Parent, LLC
United States#242#1
AS4713NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS,Inc.
Japan#6#127
AS6167Verizon Business
United States#7#1,743
AS174Cogent Communications, LLC
United States#108#3
AS17676SoftBank Corp.
Japan#9#187
AS6939Hurricane Electric LLC
United States#2,815#2
AS28573Claro NXT Telecomunicacoes Ltda
Brazil#10#362
AS7713PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
Indonesia#15#20
AS4766Korea Telecom
South Korea#14#25
AS2516KDDI CORPORATION
Japan#12#71
AS1299Arelion Sweden AB
Sweden#590#5
AS26599TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A
Brazil#13#111
AS21928T-Mobile USA, Inc.
United States#11#1,910
AS2856British Telecommunications PLC
United Kingdom#18#43
AS577Bell Canada
Canada#16#145
AS8452TE-AS
Egypt#17#221
AS3352TELEFONICA DE ESPANA S.A.U.
Spain#19#251
AS20115Charter Communications LLC
United States#30#15
AS27699TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A
Brazil#20#226
AS701Verizon Business
United States#28#23
AS26615TIM S/A
Brazil#21#290
AS3215Orange S.A.
France#23#235
AS28403RadioMovil Dipsa, S.A. de C.V.
Mexico#22#17,334
AS12389PJSC Rostelecom
Russia#39#17
AS3269Telecom Italia S.p.A.
Italy#32#32
AS45899VNPT Corp
Vietnam#25#134
AS18881TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A
Brazil#24#227
AS5089Virgin Media Limited
United Kingdom#26#150
AS16509Amazon.com, Inc.
United States#37#52
AS9829National Internet Backbone
India#27#218
AS55836Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
India#42#40
AS3209Vodafone GmbH
Germany#38#85
AS45609Bharti Airtel Ltd. AS for GPRS Service
India#29#3,370
AS17072TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V.
Mexico#31#1,152
AS2527Sony Network Communications Inc.
Japan#33#283
AS9498BHARTI Airtel Ltd.
India#135#7
AS13999Mega Cable, S.A. de C.V.
Mexico#34#457
AS1221Telstra Limited
Australia#41#98
AS20057AT&T Enterprises, LLC
United States#35#4,076
AS812Rogers Communications Canada Inc.
Canada#40#135
AS9605NTT DOCOMO, INC.
Japan#36#12,092
AS852TELUS Communications Inc.
Canada#44#93
AS9121Turk Telekomunikasyon Anonim Sirketi
Turkey#46#81
AS7303Telecom Argentina S.A.
Argentina#47#108

Top networks by country

See the leading Autonomous Systems for any country. Each card previews the local top three; follow the link for the full list and per-country details.

All countries →

How we rank

Rankings combine multiple data sources — internet-wide measurements, routing tables, and partner traffic samples — normalised to fit on a per-network scale.

  • Overall ranking

    A weighted blend of traffic and infrastructure rankings, designed to surface networks that are important by either lens. Use this when you don't yet know which dimension matters most for your task.

  • Traffic ranking

    Ranks networks by how many users they reach, based on unique users and traffic observed across our CDN probe network, device telemetry, and WiFi signals. The world's largest mobile carriers and consumer ISPs lead this list.

  • Infrastructure ranking

    Measures routing criticality — combining BGP path analysis (how many internet paths transit through a network) with router presence discovered via traceroutes. Tier-1 transit providers and backbone networks dominate.

  • Country ranking

    The combined ranking restricted to networks registered to the same country, so you can compare like-for-like in any market.

Limits and refresh cadence

Rankings are computed from 90-day rolling data and refresh monthly. Networks brand-new to the routing table or with very little observable traffic may surface as unranked. We document the underlying data sources and update our methodology as the dataset matures — get in touch if you need access to the underlying signals.

Get the underlying ranking dataset

Want the raw numbers behind these rankings — computed from 90-day rolling data, with per-country breakdowns, history, and the underlying traffic and infrastructure signals? Tell us about your use case and we'll get you set up.

Monthly-refreshed rankings

All four rankings (traffic, infrastructure, combined, country) updated on every monthly dataset refresh.

Underlying signals

Access CDN probe, device telemetry, WiFi, BGP hegemony, and traceroute router counts — not just the final rank.

History and deltas

Track how a network's rank changes over time and spot infrastructure shifts as they happen.

Database downloads

Available in CSV, JSON and Parquet for easy integration into your pipeline.