|IP
|Competitor Claimed Country
|Actual Country
|Distance
|61.110.219.149
|Japan
|Chile
|17,162 km
|154.197.34.16
|Hong Kong
|Colombia
|16,674 km
|164.52.99.59
|Japan
|Brazil
|16,392 km
|191.101.184.238
|Thailand
|Brazil
|16,363 km
|143.92.126.150
|Singapore
|Brazil
|15,916 km
|157.238.227.207
|Malaysia
|Brazil
|15,797 km
|43.152.19.151
|United Arab Emirates
|Argentina
|13,524 km
|201.7.147.16
|Australia
|Brazil
|13,009 km
|98.98.255.35
|Saudi Arabia
|Colombia
|12,794 km
|179.60.151.1
|Germany
|Chile
|12,074 km
|176.52.135.157
|Netherlands
|Chile
|11,759 km
|45.180.174.1
|France
|Chile
|11,563 km
|104.160.147.172
|Ireland
|Chile
|11,425 km
|207.120.41.230
|United Kingdom
|Argentina
|11,098 km
|168.80.82.128
|Seychelles
|Brazil
|11,014 km
|104.160.151.203
|Ireland
|Argentina
|10,911 km
|195.22.199.125
|Italy
|Peru
|10,850 km
|154.26.104.7
|Spain
|Chile
|10,617 km
|160.116.2.147
|Israel
|Brazil
|10,604 km
|64.71.132.137
|Canada
|Brazil
|10,509 km
|64.215.80.69
|Romania
|Brazil
|10,462 km
|157.240.88.16
|Netherlands
|Peru
|10,452 km
|207.46.42.56
|Norway
|Brazil
|10,383 km
|154.94.65.255
|Saudi Arabia
|Brazil
|10,081 km
|207.120.42.34
|United Kingdom
|Peru
|10,060 km
