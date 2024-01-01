Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Global Geolocation Data Accuracy

Discover the precise location of every IP address with IPinfo's advanced probe network. Continuous monitoring ensures accuracy, while regular data comparisons with other providers offer comprehensive statistics.

IPCompetitor Claimed CountryActual CountryDistance
61.110.219.149 Japan Chile17,162 km
154.197.34.16 Hong Kong Colombia16,674 km
164.52.99.59 Japan Brazil16,392 km
191.101.184.238 Thailand Brazil16,363 km
143.92.126.150 Singapore Brazil15,916 km
157.238.227.207 Malaysia Brazil15,797 km
43.152.19.151 United Arab Emirates Argentina13,524 km
201.7.147.16 Australia Brazil13,009 km
98.98.255.35 Saudi Arabia Colombia12,794 km
179.60.151.1 Germany Chile12,074 km
176.52.135.157 Netherlands Chile11,759 km
45.180.174.1 France Chile11,563 km
104.160.147.172 Ireland Chile11,425 km
207.120.41.230 United Kingdom Argentina11,098 km
168.80.82.128 Seychelles Brazil11,014 km
104.160.151.203 Ireland Argentina10,911 km
195.22.199.125 Italy Peru10,850 km
154.26.104.7 Spain Chile10,617 km
160.116.2.147 Israel Brazil10,604 km
64.71.132.137 Canada Brazil10,509 km
64.215.80.69 Romania Brazil10,462 km
157.240.88.16 Netherlands Peru10,452 km
207.46.42.56 Norway Brazil10,383 km
154.94.65.255 Saudi Arabia Brazil10,081 km
207.120.42.34 United Kingdom Peru10,060 km

A sample of 25 out of 211,956 IP address geolocation inaccuracies in South America, discovered by IPinfo's proprietary probe network. Get in touch to learn more about our industry-leading accuracy.