ASNs in Albania — 130
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS21246
|IPKO Telecommunications LLC
|isp
|78,848
|AS42313
|ONE ALBANIA SH.A.
|isp
|70,656
|AS8661
|Telekomi i Kosoves SH.A.
|isp
|41,984
|AS47394
|"Albanian Satellite Communications" sh.p.k.
|isp
|34,560
|AS35047
|Abissnet sh.a.
|isp
|22,528
|AS21183
|Vodafone Albania Sh.A.
|isp
|21,248
|AS29170
|Kujtesa Net Sh.p.k.
|isp
|14,592
|AS197706
|Keminet SHPK
|isp
|14,592
|AS35444
|Digicom SHPK
|isp
|14,336
|AS206262
|TelKos L.L.C
|isp
|14,336
|AS33983
|ARTMOTION SH.P.K.
|isp
|11,264
|AS39611
|TIBO COMMUNICATIONS SH.P.K
|isp
|9,216
|AS33924
|Pronet sh.p.k.
|isp
|8,960
|AS50616
|ONE ALBANIA SH.A.
|isp
|7,168
|AS29238
|Nisatel LTD
|isp
|7,168
|AS50973
|Vodafone Albania Sh.A.
|isp
|6,144
|AS5576
|Agjencia Kombetare Shoqerise se Informacionit
|government
|5,888
|AS196838
|"Albanian Satellite Communications" sh.p.k.
|isp
|5,120
|AS47588
|TEL COMMUNICATIONS L.L.C.
|isp
|4,096
|AS57388
|I.B.C - Telecom Sh.p.k.
|isp
|3,328