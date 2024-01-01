Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Albania

Nearby countries: ItalyGreeceNorth MacedoniaKosovoMontenegro
Map of Albania

Summary

ASNs
130
IPs
388,061 (19% pingable)
Router IPs
3,590
Hosting IPs
4,417
Mobile Carriers
4
VPN Providers
5
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Albania 130

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS21246IPKO Telecommunications LLCisp78,848
AS42313ONE ALBANIA SH.A.isp70,656
AS8661Telekomi i Kosoves SH.A.isp41,984
AS47394"Albanian Satellite Communications" sh.p.k.isp34,560
AS35047Abissnet sh.a.isp22,528
AS21183Vodafone Albania Sh.A.isp21,248
AS29170Kujtesa Net Sh.p.k.isp14,592
AS197706Keminet SHPKisp14,592
AS35444Digicom SHPKisp14,336
AS206262TelKos L.L.Cisp14,336
AS33983ARTMOTION SH.P.K.isp11,264
AS39611TIBO COMMUNICATIONS SH.P.Kisp9,216
AS33924Pronet sh.p.k.isp8,960
AS50616ONE ALBANIA SH.A.isp7,168
AS29238Nisatel LTDisp7,168
AS50973Vodafone Albania Sh.A.isp6,144
AS5576Agjencia Kombetare Shoqerise se Informacionitgovernment5,888
AS196838"Albanian Satellite Communications" sh.p.k.isp5,120
AS47588TEL COMMUNICATIONS L.L.C.isp4,096
AS57388I.B.C - Telecom Sh.p.k.isp3,328

Important Routers in Albania

IP Address City ASN
184.104.226.158TiranaAS6939
91.187.96.254Farka e MadheAS21246
77.242.20.97TiranaAS35047
77.242.20.98TiranaAS35047
77.242.20.99TiranaAS35047
77.242.20.103TiranaAS35047
217.24.250.234TiranaAS42313
217.24.250.242TiranaAS42313
217.24.250.250TiranaAS42313
217.24.247.74TiranaAS42313
184.104.190.190TiranaAS6939
37.26.81.22TiranaAS198279
91.187.122.254Farka e MadheAS21246
46.99.129.129Farka e MadheAS21246
46.99.156.1Farka e MadheAS21246
95.107.145.47TiranaAS47394
77.247.94.2FierAS199276
217.24.247.38TiranaAS42313
217.24.247.39TiranaAS42313
216.66.89.118TiranaAS6939
149.14.98.6TiranaAS174
184.104.196.251TiranaAS6939
217.24.247.72TiranaAS42313
37.26.80.129TiranaAS198279
184.104.195.94TiranaAS6939

Top Cities in Albania

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Tirana251,351411,293103.111.0.0
Farka e Madhe77,831247831.22.49.2
Durrës9,867737109.236.46.128
Shkodër8,749534130.0.24.0
Vlorë6,223313109.69.6.32
Kuçovë5,195212109.236.46.224
Lushnjë4,139416141.98.142.152
Kashar3,875790109.236.44.0
Fier3,149239141.98.142.176
Paskuqan2,602436185.200.214.131

Top Hosting IPs in Albania

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
31.171.152.93593international.al
185.53.100.180259airconsult.al
185.53.100.241167besniku.al
185.53.100.71150qstilluminatos.org
134.0.41.206116qspa.gov.al
81.93.64.38101dukat-bih.com
185.237.18.281sorrisi.al
80.80.160.11265proeleu.com
185.53.100.258elektrosmart.al
80.90.87.4255fladia.al
185.53.100.7748iregister.cx
79.106.102.5447inspired.al
185.53.100.21835hbmc.al
185.53.100.23735tik.al
80.90.88.12234amarlogistic.al
185.53.100.20034archconstruction.al
185.53.100.6134tiranatravel.al
109.104.131.20529charls.al
185.53.100.25128duniport.al
185.53.100.8028youvisit.al
80.80.160.1926avicena-ks.org
79.106.102.3422gjejprona.com
79.106.73.24819rentout.tech
185.32.20.619atdg.al
79.106.70.7814doctrinaz.com

Mobile Carriers in Albania 4

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
ALBtelecom15,104217.24.240.0
One6,400109.234.232.0
Vodafone2,048188.172.108.0
O2256176.3.33.0

Top VPN Providers in Albania

Provider al based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN12087.120.102.10
Private Internet Access3431.171.154.142
Surfshark21217.9.247.68
FastVPN980.246.28.25
ExpressVPN231.171.152.52

