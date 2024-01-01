ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|—
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|12,939 (3% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|449
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|3
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|—
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|—
|IP Address
|City
|ASN
|195.200.234.130
|Prizren
|AS213295
|195.200.234.194
|Prizren
|AS213295
|195.200.234.170
|Prizren
|AS213295
|193.176.125.2
|Pristina
|AS208286
|95.86.59.18
|Pristina
|AS206262
|185.254.116.17
|Pejë
|AS204285
|185.254.116.20
|Pejë
|AS204285
|178.223.255.133
|Mitrovicë
|AS202441
|178.223.255.131
|Mitrovicë
|AS202441
|178.223.255.129
|Mitrovicë
|AS202441
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Mitrovicë
|8,192
|1
|3
|178.223.224.0
|Pristina
|2,187
|2
|2
|109.239.136.4
|Podujeva
|768
|0
|95.86.57.0
|Pejë
|512
|1
|2
|185.254.116.0
|Prizren
|512
|1
|3
|185.144.112.0
|Suva Reka
|256
|0
|95.86.56.0
|Ferizaj
|256
|0
|185.173.207.0
|Orahovac
|256
|0
|45.128.197.0
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|95.86.56.117
|1
|riedtech-klima.de
|195.200.234.188
|1
|fix-iptv.net
|95.86.59.8
|1
|dogana-rks.org