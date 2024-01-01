Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Kosovo

Kosovo

Nearby countries: BulgariaSerbiaAlbaniaNorth MacedoniaMontenegro
Map of Kosovo

Summary

ASNs
IPs
12,939 (3% pingable)
Router IPs
449
Hosting IPs
3
Mobile Carriers
VPN Providers
Registry

ASNs in Kosovo

No ASNs registered in Kosovo.

Important Routers in Kosovo

IP Address City ASN
195.200.234.130PrizrenAS213295
195.200.234.194PrizrenAS213295
195.200.234.170PrizrenAS213295
193.176.125.2PristinaAS208286
95.86.59.18PristinaAS206262
185.254.116.17PejëAS204285
185.254.116.20PejëAS204285
178.223.255.133MitrovicëAS202441
178.223.255.131MitrovicëAS202441
178.223.255.129MitrovicëAS202441

Top Cities in Kosovo

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Mitrovicë8,19213178.223.224.0
Pristina2,18722109.239.136.4
Podujeva768095.86.57.0
Pejë51212185.254.116.0
Prizren51213185.144.112.0
Suva Reka256095.86.56.0
Ferizaj2560185.173.207.0
Orahovac256045.128.197.0

Top Hosting IPs in Kosovo

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
95.86.56.1171riedtech-klima.de
195.200.234.1881fix-iptv.net
95.86.59.81dogana-rks.org

Mobile Carriers in Kosovo

No Mobile Carriers detected in Kosovo.

Top VPN Providers in Kosovo

No VPNs detected in Kosovo.

