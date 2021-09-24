How will you track my requests?

Request tracking on the IPinfo side looks quite simple: we track every API call we get with your token number. We don't remove requests for duplicated IPs or bot traffic on our side, but we do provide some useful guides for our users here.

Each plan has a monthly API request limit – you can monitor your limits and usage from your Dashboard. For example, free usage of our API is limited to 50,000 API requests per month. If you exceed that limit we'll return a 429 HTTP status code for your token number and reflect that on the dashboard. Paid plans have an option to increase the request limit automatically for a small extra charge (read about overage billing here).

Regardless of billing cycles, requests are counted from the first day of the month to the last day of the month.