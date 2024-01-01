Data Downloads
- Can I get downloadable access to your database?
- Can I access the DB endpoint anytime or will I be charged every time I download the DB?
- Do you provide a way to check the headers for file sizes, last updates, etc programmatically?
- Why are we getting 429 error code when downloading the database?
- How do you do a lookup of an IP address using your database?
- What is the difference between using API and data downloads?
- Is there a way to only filter out certain countries when downloading the IP to Geolocation DB?
- When do the updates happen?
- When I access the database endpoint using something like curl, it doesn’t seem to work and I get a corrupted/empty file..what am I doing wrong?
- How can I access the DB endpoint?