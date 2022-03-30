What is the difference between using API and data downloads?

The main difference is where this data is stored and how often it is updated. When you use our API, we take care of querying our database and giving you the most up-to-date data per every request. While our Database Downloads provide instant access to our IP address insights, the data is stored on your end. So you don’t have to call our API to query any data.

As far as quality goes, our Database uses the same accurate IP address information available with our other APIs. These downloads are available in any format of your choice (eg. CSV, JSON, MMBD) with additional options to customize the fields and choose a download schedule that fits your use case.