Why are we getting 429 error code when downloading the database?

If you are getting the 429 status code and the following status code error:

You have reached your 10 downloads per day limit for <insert_database_name> from <your_ip_address> Please reach out to increase your limit via support@ipinfo.io.

This is because you hit the database download rate limit. We introduced this policy in May 2023.

In this post, we go into the details of the rate limit policy and show how to mitigate this issue.

We limit our data downloads to 10 downloads per unique IP address and per unique dataset being download IDs. Since we refresh our database once a day, we recommend users download the database once per day to their internal storage and distribute the downloaded database across their system internally.