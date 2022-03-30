Do you provide a way to check the headers for file sizes, last updates, etc programmatically?

Yes, our data download endpoint can provide header information though you will have to make sure you specify a redirect when retrieving the headers. For example, if you are using Curl, you will have to ensure the “-L” is defined. Here is a sample of what it looks like:

curl -sLI https://ipinfo.io/data/location.csv.gz?token=$YOUR_TOKEN HTTP/2 302 access-control-allow-origin: * x-frame-options: SAMEORIGIN x-xss-protection: 1; mode=block x-content-type-options: nosniff referrer-policy: strict-origin-when-cross-origin location: https://storage.googleapis.com/ipinfoio/artifacts%2Flocation.csv.gz?X-Goog-Algorithm=GOOG4-RSA-SHA256&X-Goog-Credential=upload-storage-account%40ipinfo-158115.iam.gserviceaccount.com%2F20220329%2Fauto%2Fstorage%2Fgoog4_request&X-Goog-Date=20220329T003130Z&X-Goog-Expires=121&X-Goog-SignedHeaders=host&X-Goog-Signature=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 vary: Accept, Accept-Encoding content-type: text/plain; charset=utf-8 content-length: 852 date: Tue, 29 Mar 2022 00:31:30 GMT x-envoy-upstream-service-time: 16 via: 1.1 google alt-svc: clear HTTP/2 200 x-guploader-uploadid: ADPycdvwLQq1IXFmoHc-ZvQj2Rt4NW82FGxra8yMbGjrf-A57wPUuycdqtquENCXZ7MH5sqra-AO4UQUMWSmWPUP8_Q expires: Tue, 29 Mar 2022 00:31:31 GMT date: Tue, 29 Mar 2022 00:31:31 GMT cache-control: private, max-age=0 last-modified: Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:35:27 GMT etag: "8a7a120d4c2e2dfef828e71036492f14" x-goog-generation: 1648445727181864 x-goog-metageneration: 2 x-goog-stored-content-encoding: identity x-goog-stored-content-length: 629769836 content-type: application/gzip x-goog-hash: crc32c=r/SawQ== x-goog-hash: md5=inoSDUwuLf74KOcQNkkvFA== x-goog-storage-class: STANDARD accept-ranges: bytes content-length: 629769836 server: UploadServer alt-svc: h3=":443"; ma=2592000,h3-29=":443"; ma=2592000,h3-Q050=":443"; ma=2592000,h3-Q046=":443"; ma=2592000,h3-Q043=":443"; ma=2592000,quic=":443"; ma=2592000; v="46,43"