If data is stored in the US, any measures to protect the data of EU candidates?

We provide a wholesale IP Database that has no PII information and expects our users/customers in the EU to comply with any GDPR requirements internally within their organization, so the data is stored on your end. As far as IPinfo is concerned, we have no view on what our users/customers do with our IP data since all we provide is generic IP location data that is not matched to any particular person.