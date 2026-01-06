IPinfo 2025 Year in Review: 1.4 Trillion Requests and What They Revealed About the Internet

At IPinfo, we spend a lot of time thinking about what it really means to understand the internet. Not just how big it is, or how fast it’s growing, but how it actually works beneath the surface. Who operates it. How traffic moves. Where assumptions break down. And what happens when decisions are made on data that isn’t quite right.

In 2025, that work took on new urgency. Across a multitude of industries, teams have been seeking genuine IP intelligence, with answers they can trust, explain, and defend. Through 1.4 trillion API requests and data from our global ProbeNet infrastructure spanning 147 countries, IPinfo can tell a remarkable story about this year.

Here's what we saw.

By The Numbers: IPinfo's Record Growth

2025 marked unprecedented expansion across every metric:

API & Dataset Performance

1.4 trillion total API requests : 85% year-over-year growth

: 85% year-over-year growth +2.55M dataset downloads : 5x year-over-year growth

: 5x year-over-year growth 1.24B IPv4s with evidence-backed data: 46% year-over-year growth

Evidence-backed data refers to IPs for which location and network attributes are validated using multiple independent signals, including:

Active network measurements (RTT latency analysis, traceroute)

Observed device-level signals

Operator-published geofeeds

These signals are continuously cross-checked to confirm where an IP is actually located, not just where it is registered.

These aren't just vanity metrics. Each API request represents a decision being made: should we serve this user? Is this traffic legitimate? Where is this request actually coming from? The explosive growth in both API calls and dataset downloads signals that accurate, real-time IP intelligence has become essential infrastructure.

This growth was also shaped by how we broadened access to IPinfo data in 2025. We introduced IPinfo Lite , our free country-level IP dataset, available for both personal and commercial use without request limits, reduced accuracy, or delayed update cycles. Unlike “free” offerings that dilute precision or restrict freshness, Lite reflects the same evidence-based approach used across our paid products.

At the same time, we launched IPinfo Core and IPinfo Plus , making progressively richer IP intelligence, from ASN and privacy detection to deeper network and location attributes, available directly through our API and files. Together, these launches lowered the barrier to entry while enabling teams to scale seamlessly into higher-fidelity IP intelligence as their needs evolved.

ProbeNet: Global IP Intelligence Infrastructure

Our ProbeNet measurement infrastructure reached new scale in 2025:

1,309 active Points of Presence (60% YoY growth)

(60% YoY growth) Geographic coverage: 506 autonomous systems (ASNs) 146 countries 542 cities

55% IPv6-enabled

Performance improvements: ASN Median RTT (P50): 1.371 ms ASN Median RTT (P75): 5.45 ms ASN Median RTT (P90): 12 ms



These improvements translate directly to more accurate geolocation data, which is critical when you're making split-second decisions about network traffic.

Team Growth

The IPinfo team grew more than 50% in 2025. We now have 64 employees in 20 countries around the world, an echo of our ProbeNet coverage. We cover the globe in both infrastructure and employees. I was privileged enough to meet 49 of those colleagues at our annual retreat , this time in Croatia.

The Internet Through IPinfo's Eyes

Processing 1.4 trillion API lookups gave us an unprecedented view into global internet patterns.

What the World Wanted to Know About

In 2025, the top 10 ASNs accounted for ~13.5% of all IPinfo API requests. Viettel Group ( AS7552 ) led with over 40 billion lookups, reflecting Vietnam's explosive digital growth.

Beyond individual leaders, the Top 10 ASN ranking reveals a clear structural pattern in how IP intelligence is used globally. The list splits almost evenly between large national ISPs (Viettel, Comcast , China Mobile , Claro ) and global or regional hosting providers ( Hostinger , OVH , AZ-EVRO ), highlighting two dominant demand drivers: consumer-scale traffic analysis and infrastructure-level risk assessment.

Notably, no single ASN accounts for more than ~3% of total requests, reinforcing that IP intelligence demand is broadly distributed rather than concentrated in a handful of networks.

Geographic Intelligence Patterns

In 2025, IPinfo API lookups reveal where organizations needed visibility into internet traffic, based on the geographic location of the IPs queried.

At the country level, IPs located in the United States were queried most frequently, with 270.5B lookups (5.28%), reflecting the country’s central role in global internet infrastructure. China -based IPs followed at 183.8B (3.31%), indicating sustained scrutiny of traffic originating from the region. Brazil (3.05%), Vietnam (2.61%), and India (2.48%) rounded out the top five, highlighting growing digital ecosystems where traffic classification and validation are increasingly important.

No single country dominates IP intelligence demand, even the most queried country accounts for just over 5% of lookups, revealing a highly distributed, global need for traffic visibility.

At the city level, the same pattern holds. Shanghai-based IPs led with 72.4B lookups (5.27%), making it the most frequently queried city globally. Ashburn, Virginia (1.99%), a major data center hub, ranked second, demonstrating that infrastructure locations are analyzed as heavily as population centers. Cities such as Mumbai (1.32%), Frankfurt (0.97%), and Ho Chi Minh City (0.93%) further show that IP intelligence demand spans financial hubs, cloud infrastructure centers, and fast-growing urban regions.

Notably, the distribution is broad: no single country or city accounts for more than 6% of total lookups, and demand quickly tapers into a long tail of regions worldwide..

Browser: The Chrome Monopoly

Chrome accounted for almost 100 billion API lookups, vastly outpacing Firefox (27B), Edge (15B), Safari (5B), and Opera (2B) combined.

Our IP Data: Growing and Evolving

2025 wasn't just about more data: it was about better data, more diverse data, and data that reflects how the internet actually works.

Privacy Detection Expansion

Our privacy detection capabilities matured significantly in 2025, with both VPN and residential proxy coverage reaching new levels.

IPinfo now tracks 187 VPN providers globally (up 19% from 157 in June 2024). Our Residential Proxy dataset , launched in January 2025, exploded from 20 million to 148 million unique IP addresses by year’s end: a 7.4× increase in less than 12 months.

We now offer three time windows (7-day, 30-day, 90-day) with granular metadata including "last day seen" and "percentage days seen" to help organizations distinguish persistent proxy infrastructure from rotating IPs.

We also expanded Residential Proxy to distinguish all three major proxy types through service name suffixes: _mobile, _datacenter, and the base residential classification. This granular classification matters because each proxy type poses different risks and requires different handling:

Mobile proxies use legitimate cellular carrier IPs, making them the most sophisticated and expensive option. They're significantly harder to detect because they appear as authentic mobile users, and mobile carrier IPs often are already shared by hundreds or thousands of devices due to carrier-grade NAT.

use legitimate cellular carrier IPs, making them the most sophisticated and expensive option. They're significantly harder to detect because they appear as authentic mobile users, and mobile carrier IPs often are already shared by hundreds or thousands of devices due to carrier-grade NAT. Datacenter proxies offer speed and stability at lower cost, but are the easiest to detect and block. Most organizations already have policies to handle datacenter traffic, but knowing it's specifically a proxy exit node, not just hosting infrastructure, enables more precise risk decisions.

offer speed and stability at lower cost, but are the easiest to detect and block. Most organizations already have policies to handle datacenter traffic, but knowing it's specifically a proxy exit node, not just hosting infrastructure, enables more precise risk decisions. Residential proxies sit between the two: harder to detect than datacenter proxies, more cost-effective than mobile. They're the most common proxy type and the reason we launched Residential Proxy in the first place.

Providers like BrightData and Oxylabs among others offer all three types, and our suffix-based classification lets organizations build nuanced detection policies rather than treating all proxy traffic identically.