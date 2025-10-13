IPinfo 2025 Retreat

As a fully remote company, our teamwork happens over Zoom meetings, Slack threads, and Linear tickets. Navigating multiple time zones and full calendars is just part of the job. Our day-to-day chance water cooler interactions happen with the people and pets we share our home or coworking offices with.

Most of us only have one opportunity a year to meet in person: at our annual retreat. This year was the first retreat for most of us, the company has nearly doubled in size since I joined last August. Yes, they’re a great chance to hash out any challenges we’ve been facing, but more importantly, they’re an invaluable way to meet the personalities behind the screens.

Our IPinfo team retreats over the years have brought employees to destinations across Europe, from Portugal to Spain to Italy. For 2025, we met in Split, Croatia. Our focus: to collaborate on making our company and products even better, while experiencing the novelty of a random hallway conversation or discovering a shared hobby.

On our first day, we set the scene, reviewing what we’ve accomplished in 2025 so far, and where we’re headed for the rest of the year and beyond.

We left room for sightseeing, too. Our team split up to get a tour of Diocletian's Palace, exploring the many layers of the old town and witnessing how each civilization left its mark. Then we sampled several local Croatian wines.

For new employees, the annual retreat boat ride is the stuff of lore, from too small boats that inspire seasickness to too short rides that leave much to be desired. But this year, as we left the port of Split in a stunningly crafted wooden boat, a perfect night cruise felt inevitable. (And it was perfect!)

For the rest of our retreat, we gained technical insights from our experts, including Head of Research Oliver Gasser and Data Engineer Tiago Martins, and focused on how we can better serve our customers.

Looking Forward

We know we have the best IP data on the market, and the proof is in our process . Whether you’re trying to improve targeting with quality geolocation data or detect anonymous IP addresses for compliance purposes, we understand the risks that come with getting it wrong.

We’re perpetually improving our methodology and expanding the reach of ProbeNet, our internet measurement platform. Getting together in person reminds us, once again, of our shared purpose.

We all left Croatia tired, but with a renewed commitment to supporting one another, and our customers, in providing the best possible IP data. Too many companies, in too many industries, have settled for “good enough” data. We think you all deserve more.

And we’ll continue to deliver better.