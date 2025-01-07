Looking Back at 2024 with IPinfo

2024 marked another pivotal year for IPinfo as we entered our second decade committed to solving some of the most difficult problems on the internet. In 2024, we solidified our position as the internet data company, leading the industry in quality IP data and product innovation.

We’re closer than ever to our customers, empowering them to use our data to innovate as well as address an increasing number of challenges, while also delivering against our strongly held internal values: always improving accuracy and redefining data standards for the industry.

We also established our academic research program and strengthened our partnerships, because we believe great data should be highly accessible to all.

As we continue to evolve, our team grew to accommodate for our continued evolution to build a long-standing and enduring company, and converged in Milan, Italy to plan for an even better 2025. Our community also continues to grow in supporting one another with practical help and fresh use cases.

Major Highlights of 2024

Product Milestones

Our new residential proxy database download

Our new residential proxy database download offers customers another way to enhance their cybersecurity strategies. By directly connecting to residential proxy services and analyzing their networks, we can now identify IPs that are currently active as residential proxies, which use real household IPs that make them appear more legitimate and thus harder to identify. Now our users have a new way to detect fraud, enhance security, and improve data-driven decision making. Another new dataset is wifi hotspot identification, and we upgraded our privacy detection data to be better than ever.

This year, we launched tags , which has transformed how we contextualize our data, empowering users to drill down on specific details about the IP addresses accessing their services. Some of my personal favorites are the hotspot, satellite, router, and geoDNS tags. We also introduced IP address range pages, which provide summary reports on all the /8 IPv4 ranges so users can get location distribution, IP range breakdown, country, and ASN information from a single page.

Data and Insights

We reached an exciting milestone in 2024: we now have more than 1 million active accounts! The amount of data we provided has grown, too. Our API requests doubled from 2023 to 2024.

A map of how our Probe Network has expanded

With our mission of reimagining IP data, we continue to strive for ever-increasing levels of certainty in the data we provide. We’re significantly expanding our data collection capabilities. At the beginning of the year we had 593 probes—now we have 846 probes in 119 countries and 361 cities.

This year, we released our highly accurate country level geolocation data to the community as a way of forcing a new standard of excellence within the industry. Data availability is critical for community projects and startups, and these organizations deserve the same data quality as enterprises.

Research Team

Because of our commitment to data excellence and access, in 2024 we established our academic research team , headed by Oliver Gasser, who previously led the Internet Security Measurements research group at the Max Planck Institute for Informatics. Our academic research provides the foundation of precision on which our innovative solutions are built.

We’re also partnering with academic institutions and providing free data for their research. Eligible researchers can harness the power of our data to fuel their academic pursuits without resource constraints.

IPinfo was proud to sponsor two academic conferences: ACM IMC, Madrid and CoNEXT, Los Angeles. We also co-authored three academic papers: one at ASIACCS and two at CoNEXT.

We’ve begun recruiting for our 2025 summer research internship. Apply here if you’re pursuing your PhD in computer science and share our passion for providing best-in-class data.

Integrations and Events

2024 marked the start of new integrations with two leading platforms. We launched our free datasets on Google Cloud , making us the first IP address data provider to offer datasets on their marketplace. We’re addressing a critical data enrichment need for users, empowering them to turn their internet data into actionable insights. We’re also the first IP data provider to integrate with Microsoft Security Copilot , enabling security teams to make faster, more informed decisions when responding to threats.

IPinfo's booth at Black Hat

After years of attending Black Hat (I first went in 2018 when we only had a handful of employees!), this year we had a booth at the North America conference in Las Vegas. We were inspired by the impressive work that this industry is doing to democratize their tactics and make security efforts more attainable for more users.

In June, we had a booth at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit. Our conversations with every visitor offered valuable insights, centering around data collaboration and security. People were particularly enthused about enriching their IP data in Snowflake. More recently, Snowflake cited us as a key data set for IP geolocation in their Snowflake Marketplace Guide: Financial Services .

Company Growth and Community

Our team grew 21% in 2024. We now have 40 employees in 17 countries. In September, we met in Milan to celebrate how far we’ve come and embrace what’s next. What was once a side project I started in 2013 is now a full-fledged company with thousands of customers and more than half a million community users. My colleagues embody our company values and I’m proud to work with each and every one of them—they’re as passionate about providing peerless IP data as I am. In 2023, we launched the IPinfo community . What started as a concept for giving data enthusiasts a place to share ideas has become an incredible resource for collaboration, creative use cases, and peer support.

In 2024, our Discourse channel grew 21%, with more than 100 posts. One of the most popular posts of the year was also deceptively simple, where Maxime Mouchet explained the internet in 10 slides .

Our free database was adopted by several notable companies, including: Librespeed , a leading internet speed test platform, Polar.sh , an open source payment infrastructure service, and Nezha , a self-hosted observability platform.

Our Customers

A few of our new customers in 2024

We continue to get to work with some of the most innovative, impressive companies in the world. The new customers using our data this year run the gamut from financial services to ecommerce to cybersecurity. We’re thrilled to be supporting the valuable work they do, and appreciate their fresh perspectives.

We remain the best IP data provider and the easiest provider to use (according to G2 reviews), and that’s largely due to the motivation our customers provide to continually grow and adapt. In 2025, we remain dedicated to enhancing customer experience and helping grow customer success.

The IP Landscape in 2024

For our customers, the stakes are higher than ever. They expect more from their data as their reliance on it continues to increase. Data solutions buyers face complexity getting data into pipelines, as well as an increasingly fragmented market, creating a lack of consistency and accuracy.

IPinfo is bringing an ever-increasing number of products to market to make IP data consumption more simple than ever and continue to work toward our universal access goals. In support of those goals, we’re making data more available through leading cloud platforms to ensure we’re meeting our customers where they are.

As the internet data data company, our opportunities to help customers don’t end with providing good data, but by being aware of how their data pipelines are being built and where data is being collected and analyzed. We’ll continue to solve for the efficiency of the data pipeline, provide superior data, and create developer-first solutions.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for IPinfo?

We are perpetually raising the bar for what people can expect from IP data. We have an opportunity to get closer than ever to our customers as they become more sophisticated in solving problems—so our solutions are becoming more sophisticated, too.

As we advance our data collection and validation methods further, expanding our Probe Network and the data bundles we offer, expect more exciting innovations from us in 2025. We want the best IP data in the world to be available to as much of the world as possible. We’ll also raise the bar even higher for geolocation accuracy. With that growth in mind, we plan to expand our team in 2025. If you’re as passionate about the transformative power of data as we are, explore our open job opportunities here .

We owe everything we do to our customers—their trust drives us to set ever higher standards, and we thrive on the challenges they bring our way. We’d like to thank our customers and partners for their continued collaboration. We’re grateful to you for being part of our story.