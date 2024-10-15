IPinfo Blog: Now available in Microsoft Copilot for Security

We are proud to announce that IPinfo has become the first IP data provider to integrate with Microsoft's Security Copilot AI assistant. Working with Microsoft marks a significant step forward in empowering security professionals with advanced AI tools and comprehensive IP intelligence.
Microsoft Security Copilot represents the cutting edge of AI-assisted cybersecurity. By incorporating IPinfo's extensive IP data, this powerful AI assistant now offers security researchers and analysts unprecedented capabilities including:
Our integration with Microsoft Security Copilot brings the full breadth of IPinfo's data to security professionals:
This comprehensive dataset, combined with Microsoft's AI capabilities, enables security teams to make faster, more informed decisions when responding to threats.
As the first IP data provider integrated into Microsoft Security Copilot, IPinfo is at the forefront of a new era in cybersecurity. This collaboration represents our commitment to:
For security professionals eager to leverage the power of IPinfo data within Microsoft Security Copilot, getting started is easy:
That’s all there is to it! You can now use natural language prompts to query the IPinfo API using Copilot. Below are some suggested prompt elements to use (underlined text) to ensure IPinfo data is queried:
We're incredibly excited about working with Microsoft and the potential it holds for the cybersecurity community. By combining IPinfo's industry-leading IP data with Microsoft's advanced AI capabilities, we're helping to create a more secure digital landscape for everyone.
As we continue to evolve our offerings and push the boundaries of what's possible with IP intelligence, we remain committed to supporting security professionals in their critical mission to protect organizations and individuals from ever-evolving cyber threats.
Stay tuned for more updates as we explore the full potential of this game-changing integration. Together with Microsoft, we're ushering in a new era of AI-powered cybersecurity.
To find out more, contact sales for a paid account, or sign up for a free trial here. Once you have an API token, activate it with Security Copilot.
Learn more about IPinfo’s world-class IP metadata solutions at ipinfo.io