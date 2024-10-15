IPinfo Blog: Now available in Microsoft Copilot for Security

We are proud to announce that IPinfo has become the first IP data provider to integrate with Microsoft's Security Copilot AI assistant. Working with Microsoft marks a significant step forward in empowering security professionals with advanced AI tools and comprehensive IP intelligence.

Revolutionizing Security Analysis with AI

Microsoft Security Copilot represents the cutting edge of AI-assisted cybersecurity. By incorporating IPinfo's extensive IP data, this powerful AI assistant now offers security researchers and analysts unprecedented capabilities including:

Rapid threat assessment : Instantly analyze IP addresses and their associated metadata to quickly identify potential threats.

: Instantly analyze IP addresses and their associated metadata to quickly identify potential threats. Enhanced contextual understanding : Gain deeper insights into network traffic patterns and anomalies by leveraging IPinfo's comprehensive geolocation and network data.

: Gain deeper insights into network traffic patterns and anomalies by leveraging IPinfo's comprehensive geolocation and network data. Streamlined investigations : Automate time-consuming manual lookups, allowing security teams to focus on high-value analytical tasks.

: Automate time-consuming manual lookups, allowing security teams to focus on high-value analytical tasks. Intelligent correlation : Seamlessly connect IPinfo data with other security telemetry to uncover hidden patterns and relationships.

: Seamlessly connect IPinfo data with other security telemetry to uncover hidden patterns and relationships. Natural language queries: Interact with IP data using simple, conversational language, making complex analyses accessible to team members of all skill levels.

IPinfo Data Capabilities

Our integration with Microsoft Security Copilot brings the full breadth of IPinfo's data to security professionals:

Geolocation data : Precise location information for IP addresses, including country, region, city, and geographic coordinates.

: Precise location information for IP addresses, including country, region, city, and geographic coordinates. ASN data : Detailed Autonomous System Number information, providing insights into the networks behind IP addresses.

: Detailed Autonomous System Number information, providing insights into the networks behind IP addresses. Company data : Identify the organizations associated with specific IP addresses.

: Identify the organizations associated with specific IP addresses. Privacy detection : Flag VPNs, proxies, and other potential anonymizing services.

: Flag VPNs, proxies, and other potential anonymizing services. Abuse contact information: Quickly access the right contact details for reporting malicious activity.

This comprehensive dataset, combined with Microsoft's AI capabilities, enables security teams to make faster, more informed decisions when responding to threats.

Advancing Cybersecurity

As the first IP data provider integrated into Microsoft Security Copilot, IPinfo is at the forefront of a new era in cybersecurity. This collaboration represents our commitment to:

Pushing boundaries : Continuously improving the quality and depth of IP intelligence available to security professionals.

: Continuously improving the quality and depth of IP intelligence available to security professionals. Embracing innovation : Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to unlock new possibilities in threat detection and response.

: Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to unlock new possibilities in threat detection and response. Enhancing accessibility: Making advanced IP analysis tools available to a wider range of security teams and organizations.

Getting Started with IPinfo and Microsoft Security Copilot

For security professionals eager to leverage the power of IPinfo data within Microsoft Security Copilot, getting started is easy:

Ensure you have access to Microsoft Security Copilot through your organization and a valid IPinfo API key ( contact sales for a paid account, or sign up for a free trial ). Click the “Sources” box near the prompt bar and set up the IPinfo plugin, using your account’s API key. Enable the IPinfo API plugin.

That’s all there is to it! You can now use natural language prompts to query the IPinfo API using Copilot. Below are some suggested prompt elements to use (underlined text) to ensure IPinfo data is queried:

Tell me what IPinfo knows about [IP address]

about [IP address] Tell me about the mobile device data for [IP address] according to IPinfo

Does IPinfo have information about [IP address]?

Teaming Up for the Future

We're incredibly excited about working with Microsoft and the potential it holds for the cybersecurity community. By combining IPinfo's industry-leading IP data with Microsoft's advanced AI capabilities, we're helping to create a more secure digital landscape for everyone.

As we continue to evolve our offerings and push the boundaries of what's possible with IP intelligence, we remain committed to supporting security professionals in their critical mission to protect organizations and individuals from ever-evolving cyber threats.

Stay tuned for more updates as we explore the full potential of this game-changing integration. Together with Microsoft, we're ushering in a new era of AI-powered cybersecurity.

To find out more, contact sales for a paid account, or sign up for a free trial here. Once you have an API token, activate it with Security Copilot.