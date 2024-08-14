IPinfo named leader in Snowflake's Marketplace Guide

3 months ago by Ross Lewis — 2 min read IPinfo named in Snowflake Marketplace Guide for Financial Services

A recent guide released by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud, included IPinfo in its financial services edition, citing us as a key data set for IP geolocation.

In today's digital landscape, financial services organizations increasingly rely on cross-cloud access for critical business data. Snowflake explores this topic in their new guide on how data access can make a meaningful impact on your business.

Snowflake’s guide for financial services explores the relevant providers who currently offer their products on Snowflake Marketplace, highlighting how teams can “derive deeper” and “more specialized insights” when integrating third-party data like IPinfo to power geolocation data.

Download the full guide here .

The investment management sector is a well known pioneer of integrating third party data, but the general financial services industry is still largely behind the curve. With an increasingly competitive and dynamic market, this guide is a great way for the broader financial services sector to understand how leveraging deeper, more specialized insights from leading data enrichment providers like IPinfo, can supercharge customer acquisition, retention, and LTV.

IPinfo and Snowflake Integration

Since 2020, IPinfo and Snowflake have collaborated to integrate precise IP address data with Snowflake's robust cloud data platform. This partnership enables customers to access IPinfo's extensive IP data through the Snowflake Marketplace, enhancing and optimizing data-driven decisions.

Our collaboration has grown from offering free and country + ASN IP data to now featuring 13 comprehensive listings. These range from IP geolocation address data and privacy detection for VPNs, Tor networks, private relays, and proxies, to the full WHOIS dataset.

This powerful integration empowers businesses to leverage enriched data, ensuring more effective and personalized marketing strategies, while maintaining effective security and privacy standards.

For more information, explore the offerings on IPinfo's Snowflake Marke t place .

Learn More About IPinfo

At IPinfo, we provide valuable IP intelligence data for FinTech companies to enhance security, personalization, and customer experience with key benefits including:

Protecting data with privacy detection: Utilize privacy detection to safeguard sensitive information.

Utilize privacy detection to safeguard sensitive information. Localizing currency data for global clients: Automatically adjust currency data for global clients to ensure accurate and relevant information.

Automatically adjust currency data for global clients to ensure accurate and relevant information. Targeting ads based on location: Use geographic data to tailor advertising efforts, increasing the effectiveness and conversion rates of marketing campaigns.

Use geographic data to tailor advertising efforts, increasing the effectiveness and conversion rates of marketing campaigns. Streamlining sign-up processes with pre-populated forms: Pre-fill forms using IP data, simplifying and speeding up user registration with real-time location data collected by IPinfo API.

Enhancing security by monitoring unfamiliar account access: Protect financial information security by identifying and responding to unfamiliar login attempts.

IPinfo delivers real-time, accurate IP data, empowering over 100,000 businesses, including major financial services like TransferGo and Payoneer. By integrating IPinfo's solutions, FinTech companies can significantly improve security measures, personalize user experiences, and optimize advertising strategies.

With our own global probe network infrastructure, industries like financial services can be confident in our data to make more accurate business decisions when accuracy is critical.