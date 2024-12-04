Insights from Black Hat USA

As Black Hat Europe approaches this week, I've been reflecting on the incredible energy of Black Hat North America back in August. Cybersecurity is top of mind for the majority of enterprise and SMB organizations—they recognize the opportunities and risks of doing commerce, sharing data, and collaborating over the internet.
That collaboration binds the industry together in the pursuit of solving problems and staying one step ahead of bad actors. The pace of cybersecurity never changes, but the sphere of organizations affected by and aware of its impact is ever increasing.
My main takeaway from the event was how effectively the cybersecurity vendor community has democratized sophisticated cybersecurity tactics for an increasingly broad spectrum of end user organizations. End users deserve to have more context within the tools they operate and more control over the ways they can protect themselves from risk.
Explore how accurate IP data supports better cybersecurity and combats modern-day threats
Above all, they deserve to have a high degree of confidence when using IP data to inform their most important cybersecurity decisions. Our Probe Network, made up of more than 700 servers across the globe, allows us a high degree of certainty about correctly identifying the geolocation of any given IP address.
For us at IPinfo, it’s inspiring to see the number of partners and customers across the event—we’re proud to provide the IP data that’s powered some of these organizations’ impressive scaling journeys. In this increasingly remote working world, we cherish the ability to use these occasions as a catalyst for the great work we can achieve together with colleagues, customers, and peers across the industry.
As the internet data company, we relentlessly pursue providing accurate IP data and building a data-driven view of the complexities of the internet. Our customers and prospects use the insights they gain from us to drive forward the vendor solution landscape, ultimately supporting end users to solve cybersecurity problems of all sizes.
Thank you from all of us at IPinfo for the tremendous support the Black Hat community has provided as part of our own scaling journey. We look forward to continuing this partnership for many years to come.
Tools that anonymize IP addresses can be exploited by bad actors to launch cyber attacks. Stop them in their tracks
As COO at IPinfo, Paul has spent more than 15 years with the tech infrastructure industry–he previously served as CRO at Puppet and VP of sales at Oracle.