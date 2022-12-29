What information can your API provide?

  • IP Geolocation API – our IP Geo API provides a response that includes every IP’s latitude and longitude coordinates, region, country, postal/ZIP code, and city.
  • ASN API – IP to ASN (Autonomous System Number) API gives our customers access to a database that includes every ASN’s related domains, allocation date, registry name, the total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.
  • IP to Company API – our firmographic IP API provides data on the company behind IP traffic. This includes the company’s name, domain name, and company type: ISP, business, or hosting.
  • Mobile Carrier Detection API – IP to carrier API allows the resolution of IP addresses to carrier. Our database provides information on every mobile IP’s carrier name, country code, and network code.
  • Privacy Detection API – our VPN/Tor/Proxy Detection API analyzes various methods used to mask a user's true IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor usage, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic and mask the true IP address.
  • IP Range API – provide us with a domain name and our Range API will return a full list of IP ranges operated or assigned to this domain, This API is currently only available as part of our enterprise plan. Contact us if you're interested in a trial or demo.
  • Abuse API – perfect for security companies, our Abuse API provides data containing information belonging to the abuse contact of every IP address on the Internet.
  • Reverse IP API, or Hosted Domains API – this API returns a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. Domains are ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

Looking for something special? We also have Enterprise API endpoints with special data types and higher request volumes.

