What is a subnet?

A subnet, or a subnetwork, is simply a network within a network. It's basically a shortcut that the network traffic can take to get to the desired destination faster.

Let's say you want to visit a website. As there can be millions of devices connected to a network, it would take a long time to find the correct device. Subnetting minimizes the traffic by narrowing down the possible IP addresses within a range of devices.

Each IP address has two fields, network ID and host ID. For instance, if an IP is 95.120.0.0/16, the network ID would be 95.120 and the host ID is 0.0. The subnet will then use the host ID to find the individual subnets.

Still need help? Contact Us Contact Us

Related Articles