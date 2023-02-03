Migrating from other data providers
If you are migrating from other data providers to IPinfo’s data, there are a few things, you should be aware of.
IPinfo Services
Understand the different services IPinfo provides. IPinfo provides the following data services in the form of an API and database.
- IP to Geolocation: Get geolocation from IP addresses
- IP to ASN: Get ASN information and their respective IP address range
- IP to Privacy Detection: Identify IP addresses that are associated with anonymous IP service provider
- IP to Company: Get the information on l
arge organizationscompanies that are associated with an IP address
- Hosted Domains: Get the list of domains hosted on an IP address
- IP to Mobile Carrier: Get mobile device IP address information
- IP to Abuse Contact: Get abuse contact information from IP addresses
- IP WHOIS: Contextual and structured WHOIS database
- API & Database structure
IPinfo uses a flat and tabular data structure in all its database product. You can learn more about IPinfo’s database schema and description from our documentation.
To use IPinfo’s services through a programming language environment, you can check out our open-source libraries in the libraries section of our documentation.
If you are looking for a direct comparison and migration strategy breakdown, feel free to explore our guides:
If you need any assistance migrating from your previous IP data provider, please feel free to reach out to us.