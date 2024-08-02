What is the difference between using the authenticated free plan and just the public API with no account?

While you can use our public API without any account, it is still limited to 1000 requests per day, and this limit is shared by everyone using the same IP address. Our free plan instantly increases your limit to 50,000 requests per month with no daily limit. It also gives you access to your IPinfo dashboard where you can check your monthly requests, view yearly usage stats, and manage any overages.

You can also increase the free tier limit upto 100,000 requests per month by crediting our service publicly via a public attribution link.