Meet IPinfo at DMEXCO 2025: The IP Data Layer Powering AdTech

On September 17 and 18, we’ll be at DMEXCO, Europe’s leading digital marketing and tech event, in Cologne. We’re looking forward to talking with ad and marketing tech experts about how accurate IP data is the backbone of everything from bidding to compliance.

At IPinfo, we offer the drop-in, high-performance IP data layer powering geotargeting, compliance, and fraud detection across adtech. That’s why we’re joining thousands of marketers, publishers, and platforms at DMEXCO 2025.

Why AdTech Platforms Rely on IPinfo

Whether you run a DSP, SSP, DMP, or CMP, IPinfo’s data is used at scale across the ecosystem to:

Resolve identity signals in a cookieless world

in a cookieless world Target users by region, city, or carrier for localization and personalization

for localization and personalization Detect privacy tools and suspicious behavior with VPN, proxy, and Tor detection

with VPN, proxy, and Tor detection Support GDPR-safe consent flows using accurate IP-based country lookup

We deliver all of this through real-time APIs, bulk datasets, and flat-file exports — with 99.999% uptime, flexible licensing, and white-label ready architecture.

We help platforms respect privacy without sacrificing precision.

Real Results from AdTech Leaders

Proven ROI in Fraud Detection

AdTech platform Froyoo increased their fraud detection capabilities by 204% after switching from open-source solutions to IPinfo, directly translating to higher ROI for their advertising partners. Meanwhile, global advertising platform Adcash leveraged IPinfo's Privacy Detection data to increase profit by 1-3% in an already highly optimized industry — a significant achievement that demonstrates the competitive edge accurate IP data provides.

Beyond Basic Geolocation

The most sophisticated AdTech platforms aren't just using IP data for location targeting. Froyoo combines IPinfo's Company, ASN, Mobile Carrier, and Hosted Domains datasets to power cross-device advertising and enhance Out-of-Home (OOH) advertisement targeting. This multi-layered approach enables precise audience segmentation that goes far beyond simple geographic boundaries.

Scale Without Compromise

Processing billions of data points daily requires infrastructure that can keep up. IPinfo's database downloads feature enabled Froyoo to optimize their data pipeline efficiency by uploading databases directly to their cloud infrastructure, eliminating the need to cross-check billions of signals via API.

Industry-Leading Accuracy

When accuracy matters most, leading platforms choose IPinfo. As one Adcash executive noted: "There are just a few other providers that actually serve VPN detection data, but those are completely incorrect based on what I tested and compared. It’s just not true what they’re offering. We tested Maxmind — another data source — but only IPinfo actually had accurate data. Plus, IPinfo is probably better in location than Maxmind."

Let’s Talk in Cologne

