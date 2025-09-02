Meet IPinfo at DMEXCO 2025: The IP Data Layer Powering AdTech

On September 17 and 18, we’ll be at DMEXCO, Europe’s leading digital marketing and tech event, in Cologne. We’re looking forward to talking with ad and marketing tech experts about how accurate IP data is the backbone of everything from bidding to compliance.
At IPinfo, we offer the drop-in, high-performance IP data layer powering geotargeting, compliance, and fraud detection across adtech. That’s why we’re joining thousands of marketers, publishers, and platforms at DMEXCO 2025.
Whether you run a DSP, SSP, DMP, or CMP, IPinfo’s data is used at scale across the ecosystem to:
We deliver all of this through real-time APIs, bulk datasets, and flat-file exports — with 99.999% uptime, flexible licensing, and white-label ready architecture.
We help platforms respect privacy without sacrificing precision.
AdTech platform Froyoo increased their fraud detection capabilities by 204% after switching from open-source solutions to IPinfo, directly translating to higher ROI for their advertising partners. Meanwhile, global advertising platform Adcash leveraged IPinfo's Privacy Detection data to increase profit by 1-3% in an already highly optimized industry — a significant achievement that demonstrates the competitive edge accurate IP data provides.
The most sophisticated AdTech platforms aren't just using IP data for location targeting. Froyoo combines IPinfo's Company, ASN, Mobile Carrier, and Hosted Domains datasets to power cross-device advertising and enhance Out-of-Home (OOH) advertisement targeting. This multi-layered approach enables precise audience segmentation that goes far beyond simple geographic boundaries.
Processing billions of data points daily requires infrastructure that can keep up. IPinfo's database downloads feature enabled Froyoo to optimize their data pipeline efficiency by uploading databases directly to their cloud infrastructure, eliminating the need to cross-check billions of signals via API.
When accuracy matters most, leading platforms choose IPinfo. As one Adcash executive noted: "There are just a few other providers that actually serve VPN detection data, but those are completely incorrect based on what I tested and compared. It’s just not true what they’re offering. We tested Maxmind — another data source — but only IPinfo actually had accurate data. Plus, IPinfo is probably better in location than Maxmind."
If you’re attending DMEXCO and want to explore how IPinfo can power your platform, stop by our booth in Hall 6.1 #A04.
You can also book a meeting in advance. Whether you’re evaluating data partners or building your own enrichment layer — let’s talk.
