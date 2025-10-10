IPinfo Lite Hackathon 2025 Winners Announcement

We are thrilled to announce that the IPinfo Lite Hackathon 2025 has come to a close. Launched in early September, this was our first hackathon event with a very short runtime, where we encouraged our community users to build something with IPinfo Lite.

Users used both IPinfo Lite data downloads and API service to create something exciting, useful, and fun that will be incredibly helpful to the internet at large. IPinfo Lite provides country and ASN data, and we were excited to see what our community could cook up.

During the run of the Hackathon, we have seen dozens of project submissions to our IPinfo community and, as promised, we said every valid submission will receive our IPinfo sticker pack, with selected winners getting our IPinfo swag box.

So, let’s see who our winners are…

Winner: Resolver.one - DNS-based IP Data Lookup Service

https://community.ipinfo.io/t/ipinfohack-resolver-one-dns-based-ip-geolocation-lookup-service/7115

Built by Corey Lane, Resolver.one is one of the first winners of our IPinfo Lite Hackathon. The service provides IP data information through DNS queries, backed by IPinfo Lite's data and built for scale. It is a mature platform that offers real value to users who seek IP data (such as country and AS) through DNS queries.

Going beyond that, we appreciate Corey for sharing the post on Hacker News, which is our favorite developer forum for the IPinfo team!

Winner: Proxy Policy - Compliance Tool for Global Internet Laws

https://community.ipinfo.io/t/ipinfo-hack-proxy-policy-smart-compliance-tool-for-global-internet-laws/7130

Next up is VectorSpace’s Proxy Policy project. They created a beautiful dashboard and dedicated service to showcase how internet compliance policies work. By allowing users to input an IP address, the platform instantly reveals the relevant digital policies tied to that jurisdiction, covering cookie consent requirements, data collection rules, censorship restrictions, and user rights.

Winner: IPinfo Lite PowerShell Module

https://community.ipinfo.io/t/ipinfohack-ipinfo-lite-powershell-module/

The IPinfoLite Powershell module is an open-source PowerShell module developed by Ryan Terp, enabling users to query IP geolocation and ASN (Autonomous System Number) data using the IPinfo Lite API.

Designed for both IPv4 and IPv6, it offers features such as batch querying, in-memory caching, and structured output, enabling seamless integration into automation workflows. It’s available on the PowerShell Gallery and is compatible with PowerShell 7 and Windows PowerShell 5.1.

Ryan Terp is one of the first users to build a public OSS project based on IPinfo Lite.

Honorable Mentions

We received some really great submissions that came extremely close to winning our Hackathon, so I would like to give some shoutouts.

A Living Globe of Human Connection is a real-time 3D Earth visualization that shows visitors appearing on the globe with live captions, refreshed hourly to highlight global digital presence.

IP Passport is a browser-based web game that lets users generate random IPs to discover ASNs, countries, and networks using IPinfo Lite data, unlocking achievements along the way.

Custom n8n node for IPinfo Lite enables users to automate IP data lookups, including geolocation and ASN info, within their n8n workflows using the IPinfo Lite API.

Reaching Out to All Participants

We will reach out to our participants through our IPinfo Community platform. Expect a direct message from Abdullah, the IPinfo DevRel, soon.

What Is Next?

The IPinfo Lite Hackathon 2025 has been an incredible showcase of creativity, technical skill, and community spirit. We are thrilled by the innovative projects our participants have built using IPinfo Lite, from practical compliance tools to fun and engaging visualizations.

We hope these projects inspire more developers, hobbyists, and organizations to explore what’s possible with IP data. This is just the beginning: IPinfo Lite will continue to empower the community to build, experiment, and share their ideas.

A huge thank you to everyone who participated, shared their projects, and helped make this Hackathon a success. We can’t wait to see what the IPinfo community will create next!