IPinfo Recognized in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report for the Fourth Consecutive Year

For the fourth year in a row, IPinfo has been named a leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack report . The 2026 edition, “How Marketers Become Agents of Change in an AI-Driven World,” highlights the technologies and platforms Snowflake customers rely on most to fuel modern, data-driven marketing.

Snowflake assessed the technology stacks of more than 11,100 customers, across 13 categories, to better understand how AI, privacy, and data gravity are reshaping MarTech and AdTech. IPinfo’s inclusion underscores our role as the internet data company, delivering accurate, precise IP intelligence at scale.

Using IPinfo Data in Snowflake

Through our native Snowflake integration, marketing and advertising teams can instantly enrich their datasets with IP intelligence. That means:

Reaching more of the right audience with IP-based geolocation, network, and mobile carrier details that sharpen personalization and targeting.

with IP-based geolocation, network, and mobile carrier details that sharpen personalization and targeting. Cutting wasted ad spend by blocking proxy, VPN, and anonymized traffic in real time.

by blocking proxy, VPN, and anonymized traffic in real time. Strengthening data pipelines with geolocation, anonymizer detection, connection types, and infrastructure details.

All of this happens directly within Snowflake, simplifying workflows and reducing time-to-insight.

Integration Benefits

IPinfo’s Snowflake integration offers flexibility and depth:

Snowflake Marketplace Access : Our full IP database is delivered natively in Snowflake, giving customers instant access in database format. From simple lookups to reverse IP queries, bulk enrichment, and range extractions, teams gain full data manipulation abilities without moving data outside the warehouse.

: Our full IP database is delivered natively in Snowflake, giving customers instant access in database format. From simple lookups to reverse IP queries, bulk enrichment, and range extractions, teams gain full data manipulation abilities without moving data outside the warehouse. SDK Compatibility : Snowflake’s credential-based authentication makes our datasets easy to use with Snowflake’s SDKs (also called drivers or connectors) across a wide range of devices and operations.

: Snowflake’s credential-based authentication makes our datasets easy to use with Snowflake’s SDKs (also called drivers or connectors) across a wide range of devices and operations. Easy Onboarding: To optimize performance and user experience, we developed Snowflake UDFs. Teams can work with IP metadata inside Snowflake just like they would with an external API, streamlining development while reducing latency and overhead.

This flexibility is why IPinfo data feels like a natural extension of the platform.

We’re Just Getting Started

Being named a Snowflake leader for the fourth consecutive year is proof of the enduring value that IPinfo delivers to organizations navigating an increasingly complex digital landscape.

As new technologies and privacy concerns reshape the future of marketing, IPinfo remains committed to powering the world’s most accurate IP data directly where teams need it most: inside their data stack.