IPinfo Recognized in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report for the Fourth Consecutive Year

For the fourth year in a row, IPinfo has been named a leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack report. The 2026 edition, “How Marketers Become Agents of Change in an AI-Driven World,” highlights the technologies and platforms Snowflake customers rely on most to fuel modern, data-driven marketing.
Snowflake assessed the technology stacks of more than 11,100 customers, across 13 categories, to better understand how AI, privacy, and data gravity are reshaping MarTech and AdTech. IPinfo’s inclusion underscores our role as the internet data company, delivering accurate, precise IP intelligence at scale.
Through our native Snowflake integration, marketing and advertising teams can instantly enrich their datasets with IP intelligence. That means:
All of this happens directly within Snowflake, simplifying workflows and reducing time-to-insight.
IPinfo’s Snowflake integration offers flexibility and depth:
This flexibility is why IPinfo data feels like a natural extension of the platform.
Being named a Snowflake leader for the fourth consecutive year is proof of the enduring value that IPinfo delivers to organizations navigating an increasingly complex digital landscape.
As new technologies and privacy concerns reshape the future of marketing, IPinfo remains committed to powering the world’s most accurate IP data directly where teams need it most: inside their data stack.
