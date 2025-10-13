Speed Up Your Fraud Detection With the IPinfo Integration in Google Cloud Platform

In August, we expanded our partnership with Google Cloud Platform , bringing IPinfo’s full portfolio of datasets (Lite, Core, Plus, and Custom) directly into BigQuery. The goal was simple: eliminate ETL delays and make IP enrichment instant, secure, and compliant.

In a recent editorial with NextTech Today , I highlighted how fraud detection teams are often fighting their own infrastructure. ETL jobs, sync delays, and regional compliance issues slow detection rates.

“ETL pipelines are an anti-pattern for risk and security use cases. The overhead is significant: storage costs, schema mapping, sync jobs, and ongoing maintenance. Data staleness is a huge challenge. Weekly or monthly file dumps often miss fast-moving realities like IP reassignment or proxy service churn. The need for real-time data streaming is no longer optional in this environment.”

In other words, fraud teams fall behind because their data pipelines do. That’s an issue we address with our Google Cloud Platform integration (and our other integrations ).

Our Solution to Slow Data Pipelines

When we launched in August, we introduced a cloud-native IP intelligence model that keeps data in one place, updates automatically, and scales across global regions.

Customers can use our BigQuery-native datasets to power use cases that once required days of manual effort:

Real-time authentication scoring: Enrich login events instantly to detect impossible travel or VPN use.

Enrich login events instantly to detect impossible travel or VPN use. Machine learning and anomaly detection: Feed live IPinfo signals into BigQuery ML or Vertex AI for scoring and model training.

Feed live IPinfo signals into BigQuery ML or Vertex AI for scoring and model training. Ad fraud verification: Detect proxy-based traffic and invalid impressions without exporting a single log.

Detect proxy-based traffic and invalid impressions without exporting a single log. Compliance-ready analytics: Keep all enrichment region-bound for GDPR, CCPA, and Schrems II alignment.

The Takeaway

My editorial called out the cost of slow pipelines. Our Google Cloud Platform integration solves it.