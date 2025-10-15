Leading Martech's Data Evolution with IP Intelligence

The martech and adtech worlds are evolving fast, shaped by new expectations around privacy, AI, and data gravity. As Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack 2026 report highlights, the industry’s most powerful forces are not just about scale, but about the integrity of the data powering every interaction.

That shift is visible in the Data & Identity section under the Customer 360 category where IPinfo is featured. As cookies fade and consumer trust becomes a differentiator, marketers need a new foundation for understanding and engaging their audiences that’s built on verifiable, high-quality data rather than assumptions. That’s where IPinfo leads.

IP Data as a Persistent Signal

Snowflake names IPinfo as a leader in Data & Identity for delivering accurate, contextual IP data. Our intelligence enriches data records, clarifying intent and environment. Whether a connection originates from a residential network, hosting provider, VPN, or mobile gateway, IPinfo provides the network context that helps marketers separate valid engagement from invalid traffic.

“IPinfo provides IP geolocation, company and carrier data and identifies internet infrastructure IPs like datacenters and IP anonymizers like VPNs and proxies to help marketing and adtech teams flag anonymous traffic and enrich audience targeting.”

That information has a tangible impact. It strengthens audience segmentation, improves attribution, and reduces fraud at the source. When marketers know which traffic represents genuine users, and which does not, they can direct budgets more efficiently and measure performance more confidently.

Supporting Data Gravity

The report calls out data gravity, the desire to unify enterprise data on a single platform, as a defining trend. Brands are working to unify their customer data in one place. They need data enrichment partners who can deliver consistency, accuracy, and interoperability.

At IPinfo, our datasets are regularly refreshed through ProbeNet , our internet measurement platform, ensuring that every IP context marketers use, from geolocation to anonymizer detection, is current, accurate, and ready to activate across cloud environments like Snowflake and Google Cloud .

Trust Through Accuracy

In an era where consumers demand control and regulators demand proof, trust has become the most valuable metric in marketing. Data providers must not only meet compliance expectations but also earn confidence through transparency and precision.

At IPinfo, accuracy isn’t a byproduct: it’s our purpose. When IP data is grounded in evidence, marketers can improve audience targeting and gather context for better campaign execution.