How to Properly Evaluate IP Data Accuracy | IPinfo

When comparing IP geolocation providers , how do you know which one is right when they disagree? The natural tendency is to trust what's familiar — usually data from your existing provider. But what if your current "source of truth" is actually wrong?

Being an outlier doesn't mean data is inaccurate. In fact, when it comes to IP geolocation, it often means IPinfo is identifying the true location while others are relying on outdated or self-reported data.

This post will provide a framework for genuinely evaluating IP data accuracy beyond simply comparing providers against each other.

Why Do Providers Give Different Answers?

Multiple providers may place the same IP address in different locations. This happens because of:

Dependence on outdated records: Many providers rely heavily on WHOIS data and geofeeds, which are often self-reported and unverified.

Many providers rely heavily on WHOIS data and geofeeds, which are often self-reported and unverified. Intentional misreporting: Hosting providers sometimes deliberately falsify server locations to attract customers. We found a case where servers physically located in Amsterdam were advertised as being in 27 different countries .

Methodological differences: Some providers use empirical measurements, while others depend on self-reported or static datasets.

Why Consensus Isn't a Reliable Measure of Accuracy

It’s tempting to assume that the majority is correct, but in IP geolocation, that's often not true. Many providers pull from the same flawed sources, creating an illusion of agreement even when the data is wrong.

Outlier results aren't always mistakes — in fact, they may indicate more rigorous, reality-based measurement.

For example, in one case, the IP address 64.138.26.13 was placed in the U.S. by every other provider. But ping tests from multiple locations revealed the lowest RTTs came from Singapore — evidence that the server was actually in Singapore. Our findings were later confirmed via WHOIS records showing a local office of Haemonetics Corporation.

You can read the full analysis in our post on ping-based geolocation versus WHOIS records .

Measuring Accuracy Requires Trusted Ground Truth

The gold standard for evaluating IP geolocation accuracy is comparing against a reliable set of "ground truth" data — IP addresses with known, verified locations. Here's how to establish and use ground truth effectively:

Sources of Ground Truth Data

Organizations often have access to various sources of ground truth:

Device Location Data: Mobile apps or websites can collect GPS coordinates alongside IP addresses, creating a dataset of known locations. Customer-Reported Locations: Information gathered during signup, verification, or from support tickets. Corporate Network Data: For enterprise clients, the exact locations of office IP ranges are known. Verification Systems: Multi-factor authentication or login verification systems that confirm user locations.

Avoiding Ground Truth Pitfalls

Not all ground truth is created equal. Watch out for these common issues:

Circular References : Ensure your ground truth isn't derived from IP geolocation itself. Some mobile SDKs fall back to IP-based location when GPS is unavailable. Perfect Match Suspicion: Be wary of ground truth data that aligns too perfectly with a specific provider's geolocation data. For example, if your device locations match exactly the coordinates that MaxMind gives for a city (rather than showing natural variation within the city), this could indicate the data source is using IP geolocation as a fallback rather than actual device location. Legitimate GPS-based ground truth should show natural distribution patterns within cities and regions.

: Ensure your ground truth isn't derived from IP geolocation itself. Some mobile SDKs fall back to IP-based location when GPS is unavailable. VPN and Proxy Usage : Users may connect through VPNs or proxies , causing their IP addresses to appear from different locations than their physical presence.

: Users may connect through , causing their IP addresses to appear from different locations than their physical presence. Self-Reported Inaccuracies : Users may provide incorrect information about their location, either accidentally or deliberately.

: Users may provide incorrect information about their location, either accidentally or deliberately. Outdated Information : IP assignments change frequently — ground truth must be recent to be valid. The importance of recency changes with the geographical resolution you’re interested in: IPs change cities much more often than they change countries.

: IP assignments change frequently — ground truth must be recent to be valid. The importance of you’re interested in: IPs change cities much more often than they change countries. Mobile Carrier Challenges: Mobile carrier IPs represent a special case where traditional geolocation concepts can break down. Many carriers use Carrier-Grade NAT to share IPs among hundreds or thousands of devices, sometimes across entire regions or countries. In such cases, these IPs can't be reliably geolocated to a specific city or even region e.g., a device in Seattle and another in Miami might simultaneously share the same IP address through their mobile carrier's network. It's important to note that not all mobile carriers behave this way; some assign IPs in a more geographically-aware manner. Accuracy evaluation involving mobile carrier IPs should take these differences into account, as IP assignment practices can significantly affect geolocation reliability.

Qualifying Your Ground Truth

To ensure your ground truth is reliable: