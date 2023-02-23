IP Enrichment Example: Ways to Add Insight to Your Logs

Get accurate data for reliable context IPinfo's accurate IP address data helps you enrich your raw data with insights from anonymous web traffic. IP Enrichment

Examples of Enriched IP Data Being Used Here are some examples of how IP enrichment can help your business. Geographic Analysis for Marketing Campaigns Using our IP geolocation data helps marketers analyze the geographic distribution of their audience, including website visitors or app users. With this IP address information , they can create targeted, localized marketing campaigns, personalized messaging, and region-specific offers. This understanding of their market helps businesses optimize ad spend, improve engagement, and deliver more relevant content based on regional preferences and behaviors. Cybersecurity and Threat Detection Our IP data shows details like ISP and organization and identifies the use of proxies or VPNs. This information helps detect suspicious activity, block high-risk IPs, and strengthen security measures. By identifying traffic from certain regions, anonymized traffic, and unusual patterns, businesses can prevent fraud, mitigate cyber threats, and protect their networks from malicious actors more effectively. User Profiling for Personalization Using IPinfo’s contextualized information from IP addresses about company, industry, or domain, businesses can identify B2B users and customize website experiences or sales outreach. With more details about a visitor’s company profile, organizations can deliver relevant content, personalize messaging, and prioritize high-value leads, ultimately improving engagement, conversion rates, and the effectiveness of their sales strategies. Network Performance Monitoring Enriching IP logs with carrier and connection type data from IPinfo enables IT teams to detect performance bottlenecks and network trends. By understanding whether users connect via mobile, broadband, or other networks, teams can optimize infrastructure, enhance load balancing, and improve overall user experience by ensuring seamless performance across various connection types. Explore IP data enrichment on Google Cloud Marketplace . Here are some essential open-source tools created by IPinfo’s expert data team for the purpose of helping you better manage your data. The installation of these tools is pretty straightforward and our documentation provides you with a clear path to get up and running.

Tools Description IPinfo CLI Official Command Line Interface of IPinfo. Enables you to interact with the API and provides you with some essential features to work with IP information and databases. IPinfo MMDBctl IPinfo’s MMDB management and query tool.

Both of these tools are free to use and are open source. Feel free to explore them to learn about their features and options. How to Enrich Your IP Data Learn how to enrich your IP data using IPinfo’s tools and get more from IP addresses. Server Log or IP Address Database To get started it would be best if you have your own web server log containing IP addresses, however, you might not have access to that at this moment. So for testing purposes, let’s start with some IPinfo CLI tricks that can help you with that. Generating Random IP Addresses You can use the randip command on the IPinfo CLI to generate random IP addresses. The command supports a variety of options such as generating only IPv4 addresses, only IPv6 addresses, excluding reserved IP addresses, specifying IP address ranges, etc. 🔗 Documentation on the randip command To keep it simple, you can start by generating random IPv4 addresses: ipinfo randip -n 50 > ips.txt We are going to save these random IPv4 addresses to the ips.txt file. Generating random IP addresses with randip command The randip command can generate random IPv6 addresses with the command option -6 , however, there is a caveat. The vast majority of IPv6 addresses are not assigned to a device compared to its IPv4 counterpart. If you are generating random IPv6 addresses there is a high probability that you will not be able to find any information about them. Extracting IP Addresses From a Text File If you already have access to some server or traffic log database, you can easily extract the IP addresses from them as well. Using our IPinfo CLI, if you run the grepip command, you can extract the IP addresses fairly easily. 🔗 Documentation on the grepip command. We started with a server log file that I found on the internet. Rather than attempting to parse and structure it, we can simply extract only the IP addresses and store them in the ips.txt file using the IPinfo CLI’s grepip command. ipinfo grepip -o access_log.log > ips.txt Extracting IP addresses from a text file using the grepip command Like randip , grepip comes with a few options such as matching only IPv4 or IPv6 addresses, excluding reserved IPs, etc. Now that we have an IP address dataset we can work with, let’s get started with enriching it with IPinfo data. Method 1: Using the API Service With Our CLI If you want to enrich bulk IP addresses at one time, you can use the IPinfo CLI. To use the bulk lookup feature you need to first authorize the IPinfo CLI with the command ipinfo login then you can provide your access token. The CLI uses your API access to run the bulk operation.

Get the most accurate IP data at your fingertips

As we have prepared an ips.txt file that contains all the IP addresses, we can simply pass it to the IPinfo CLI and it will generate a file enriched with IP insights. The CLI will bulk upload all the IP addresses to our batch operation API endpoint. From that, the CLI outputs the result in CSV or JSON format. The default output is JSON, and to output it as CSV you must add the -c option. As CSV is the easiest way to ingest databases for further analysis, we are going to use the CSV option and output it to the ipinfo_ip.csv file. cat ips.txt | ipinfo -c > ipinfo_ip.csv Enriching IP log with the IPinfo API The ipinfo_ip.csv file will contain the IP information we have to offer on the IP address dataset. The level of IP information we provide depends on your pricing tier. Method 2: Using Our Databases and mmdbtctl If you want to use our databases to enrich your IP address log, you should use the MMDB file format thus our mmdbctl utility.

Get instant access to our IP address insights with IPinfo's Database Downloads

Although you have access to the CSV and JSON database file formats, for simple and direct log enrichment in a batch process your best option is the MMDB database. Find out which file format suits your needs best from this article. 🔗 Documentation on the mmdbctl tool The MMDB database format provides the fastest and most reliable way to enrich your IP data. The amount of information you will get by looking up the IP addresses depends on the database you are using. For this example, we are using the IP to Geolocation database, which provides IP location information such as city, region, zip code, geographic coordinates, etc. With the mmdbctl tool, we are running the read command and declaring the output format to be CSV with -f csv , and saving the result to the ipinfo_ip.csv file. mmdbctl read -f csv ips.txt location.mmdb > ipinfo_ip.csv Enriching IP log with IPinfo's database After running the above command, the ipinfo_ip.csv file will contain the IP addresses and their respective IP geolocation information. It’s important to note that the output database will not contain information on bogon IP addresses, since they are not included in the IP geolocation database. Method 3: Using a Programming Language The solutions we just learned are limited to the terminal. However, you might want to enrich your IP data within a programming language environment. In that instance, you have a few options as well. API-Based Log Enrichment To use an API-based solution with a programming language, you have two options: You can use our batch API endpoint. Or, you can use one of our many official open-source libraries which support batch and bulk lookups. The batch API endpoint provides you with several options. Such as a JSON array or a newline-separated list of URLs. The process is well documented on our documentation page. Here is an example of doing log enrichment using the Python programming language and our official open-source Python library. # our official Python library import ipinfo # contains 200 IP addresses with open("./ips.txt") as file: ips = file.read().strip().split("\

") # get your access token from here: <https://ipinfo.io/account/token> access_token = "YOUR_TOKEN" # <https://github.com/ipinfo/python#batch-operations> handler = ipinfo.getHandler(access_token) # `data` contains your enriched IP data in a dictionary format data = handler.getBatchDetails(ips) The API-based solution provides a fast and efficient way to enrich log data. If you are using the official libraries, you also get additional insights such as for geolocation lookup you get continent name, European country check, currency, and many other attributes. Database Based Enrichment Even though our bulk/batch API-based solution provides a fast solution, however, you simply just can’t beat the speed of a database lookup solution, particularly if it is an MMDB file. The API-based log enrichment process usually takes a second or two. However, when you look up the data from the IPinfo’s mmdb format database, that is a different story. # mmdb reader library import maxminddb # contains 200 IP addresses with open("./ips.txt") as file: ips = file.read().strip().split("\

") ipinfo_reader = maxminddb.open_database("./location.mmdb") data = [ipinfo_reader.get(ip) for ip in ips] Looking up the geolocation information of 200 IP addresses from our database takes around one-tenth of a second. While this operation takes about a second if you are using our API, you can join the IP geolocation database results with other IPinfo databases as well. Method 4: Using the Bulk Upload Page on Your Account Dashboard If one-time enrichment is your goal and you don’t have the time or the need to open your terminal or IDE, we’ve got you covered. You can do bulk/batch IP enrichment features right from our website. The bulk upload tool is available in your account dashboard. All you have to do is upload or drag and drop your list of IP addresses in the tool. Then as soon as we are done processing, the enriched data will download automatically. IP data enrichment with bulk upload Wrapping Up Examples of IP Enrichment IP enrichment transforms raw IP data into actionable information, helping businesses improve marketing campaigns, cybersecurity, customer experiences, and network performance. In this article, we explored how to enrich IP data efficiently and what you can do with it. IPinfo provides varying levels of data enrichment based on your API tier or database download access. Check out our API data types and database types to find what fits your needs the best. Start enriching your IP data and unlock its full potential. Reach out to our data experts today .