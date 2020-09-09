How To Know If You Need Better IP Address Data

4 years ago by IPinfo Team — 4 min read How to know if you need better IP address information

In this consumer-driven era, generalized content is no longer enough to ensure brand loyalty. Personalizing buyer experiences, whether B2B or B2C, is now a must for brands who want to optimize sales funnels and drive more conversions.

And since websites (just like storefront windows) create first impressions, they’re an important facet of any customized strategy.

In the past, websites could only go so far when personalizing user experiences. They were typically designed to connect with general categories of people as opposed to individuals.

The good news is that using IP data, companies can now promote personalized web pages or social media ads based on individuals. The quality of this information, however, directly impacts how effective this smart data is.

All this to say, quality matters when it comes to using IP address analytics.

Not sure how to measure the calibre of your IP data? Here are some telltale signs you need better IP address databases.

1. Sales funnels that leak leads

The point of using IP address information is to nurture and personalize every experience buyers have with a brand. One indication of outdated IP data is if potential leads stop engaging within sales funnels.

Take a company like Amazon, for instance. They prioritize customer loyalty. And personalization is baked into everything from ads to shopping recommendations to quick customer service.

But businesses can’t customize all of these experiences manually. They need IP data and APIs to automate and integrate customized sales and marketing campaigns.

In other words, if you need to get the right content to the right person, IP data is the ticket to get you there.

2. Competitors are out-personalizing your company

In a world of information overload, people gravitate towards brands that pinpoint their needs.

Consider IPinfo’s Geolocation API. This tool helps brands track information such as user demographics. Then based on these analytics, businesses can pre-populate sign up forms or display pricing options in the correct currency.

So if you’re ready to differentiate yourself from others in your industry, then maybe it’s time to consider better IP address data.

3. Consumers are doing all the work

If buyers have to piece together how brands turn them into heros, they’ll move on to other businesses that spell it out for them.

As a whole, people are swamped with details and facts. They need someone to connect the dots for them so they can see their promised land.

That’s where IP data comes into play. It allows you to personalize everything from social ads to automated emails to web copy based on parameters such as industry, geography or individual preferences.

Needless to say, if your IP address data isn’t up to date, you won’t be able to personalize buyer journeys as easily.

4. Masked identities aren’t being unmasked

Online security and privacy are crucial for building trust with buyers. For instance, if businesses can’t track and prevent malicious traffic, how can they protect the privacy of their users?

That’s why IP data is so important. For instance, IPinfo’s Abuse Contact Data and Privacy Detection API helps companies detect true IP addresses and fight back against harassment such as ID fraud or phishing.

If you find yourself in a position where you’re not confident in your web security, then perhaps you’re ready for better IP address APIs.

5. You’re not using the largest source of IP address data

Mobile has overtaken desktop as the largest source of local searches. Among Millenials alone, over 92 percent conduct searches based on geographical location. In other words, geolocation offers a wealth of valuable information to pinpoint buyers within a specific region.

Needless to say, businesses that can geo-target consumers with ads or emails based on IP addresses, can reach more leads and improve conversion rates.

6. Customer information is still manual entry

IP addresses are much like mailing addresses. Sure, they tell you geographical location, but sometimes they can tell businesses even more about potential customers.

Take, for instance, a situation where the IP data points to a public IP address through a shared router. If the geographical location is a company, you can use a feature like IPinfo’s Company API to gather valuable insights about anonymous traffic.

Or if certain content gets more hits from IP addresses in the same geographical location, you can then use data such as probable age, demographics, or affiliations to fuel more pinpointed consumer experiences.

However, if you’re relying more on manual information - consumer data gathered on a one-to-one basis - you’re probably ready for better IP data. In other words, let your data fuel better workflows and streamlined buyer experiences.

7. You need to build more loyalty and trust

As was already mentioned, if companies want to personalize buyer experiences, IP address information is a key facet of customized strategies. What’s really at stake, however, is customer trust.

Currently, less than 10 percent of consumers value brand loyalty. And since 86 percent of all buyers are willing to pay for better customer experiences, brands who want to improve brand loyalty need to put a premium on customized buyer journeys.

All this to say, businesses that are ready to make seamless customer interactions need to leverage accurate IP data.

You need the right tools to take advantage of the high-quality IP address data — that’s where IPinfo comes in. We’re the experts when it comes to helping businesses leverage data from IP addresses. With IPinfo insights, businesses can customize customer experiences, enhance cybersecurity efforts in fraud prevention, and stay compliant across the globe. Want to learn more? Get in touch today!