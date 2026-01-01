IPinfo - Comprehensive IP address data, IP geolocation API and database

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place Icon Place

Public WiFi IP address associated with a point of interest (business, transportation and others)

16,529 ASNs and 532,100 IP Addresses tagged with place.

AS3352TELEFONICA DE ESPANA S.A.U.15,0112.138.41.173
AS8151UNINET13,148187.168.43.250
AS3320Deutsche Telekom AG9,94591.13.255.44
AS14593Space Exploration Technologies Corporation9,180150.228.19.123
AS28573Claro NXT Telecomunicacoes Ltda7,888187.37.116.250
AS6799Ote SA (Hellenic Telecommunications Organisation)7,66580.107.32.32
AS2856British Telecommunications PLC7,55286.129.51.34
AS7922Comcast Cable Communications, LLC6,17568.32.229.58
AS36903Office National des Postes et Telecommunications ONPT (Maroc Telecom) / IAM5,581105.155.178.246
AS45899VNPT Corp5,109222.254.213.183
AS7713PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia5,082180.248.164.194
AS1267WIND TRE S.P.A.4,81394.164.37.47
AS3269Telecom Italia S.p.A.4,68879.8.13.222
AS6057Administracion Nacional de Telecomunicaciones4,361190.133.98.103
AS8452TE-AS3,748197.38.100.44
AS27699TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A3,573187.34.80.58
AS3215Orange S.A.3,52692.184.107.133
AS3209Vodafone GmbH3,484176.94.31.8
AS12479Orange Espagne SA3,41895.21.247.137
AS3816COLOMBIA TELECOMUNICACIONES S.A. ESP BIC3,352186.169.106.62
AS7552Viettel Group3,346116.99.162.3
AS26599TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A3,299179.165.77.235
AS12430VODAFONE ESPANA S.A.U.3,29177.231.228.126
AS6147INTEGRATEL PERÚ S.A.A.3,271181.64.241.188
AS23969TOT Public Company Limited3,1051.4.198.183