Place
Public WiFi IP address associated with a point of interest (business, transportation and others)
16,529 ASNs and 532,100 IP Addresses tagged with place.
|AS3352
|TELEFONICA DE ESPANA S.A.U.
|15,011
|2.138.41.173
|AS8151
|UNINET
|13,148
|187.168.43.250
|AS3320
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|9,945
|91.13.255.44
|AS14593
|Space Exploration Technologies Corporation
|9,180
|150.228.19.123
|AS28573
|Claro NXT Telecomunicacoes Ltda
|7,888
|187.37.116.250
|AS6799
|Ote SA (Hellenic Telecommunications Organisation)
|7,665
|80.107.32.32
|AS2856
|British Telecommunications PLC
|7,552
|86.129.51.34
|AS7922
|Comcast Cable Communications, LLC
|6,175
|68.32.229.58
|AS36903
|Office National des Postes et Telecommunications ONPT (Maroc Telecom) / IAM
|5,581
|105.155.178.246
|AS45899
|VNPT Corp
|5,109
|222.254.213.183
|AS7713
|PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
|5,082
|180.248.164.194
|AS1267
|WIND TRE S.P.A.
|4,813
|94.164.37.47
|AS3269
|Telecom Italia S.p.A.
|4,688
|79.8.13.222
|AS6057
|Administracion Nacional de Telecomunicaciones
|4,361
|190.133.98.103
|AS8452
|TE-AS
|3,748
|197.38.100.44
|AS27699
|TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A
|3,573
|187.34.80.58
|AS3215
|Orange S.A.
|3,526
|92.184.107.133
|AS3209
|Vodafone GmbH
|3,484
|176.94.31.8
|AS12479
|Orange Espagne SA
|3,418
|95.21.247.137
|AS3816
|COLOMBIA TELECOMUNICACIONES S.A. ESP BIC
|3,352
|186.169.106.62
|AS7552
|Viettel Group
|3,346
|116.99.162.3
|AS26599
|TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A
|3,299
|179.165.77.235
|AS12430
|VODAFONE ESPANA S.A.U.
|3,291
|77.231.228.126
|AS6147
|INTEGRATEL PERÚ S.A.A.
|3,271
|181.64.241.188
|AS23969
|TOT Public Company Limited
|3,105
|1.4.198.183