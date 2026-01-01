Powerful, Customizable APIs Find much more than geolocation data such as country, region (state), or city. With one of our many APIs, you can view in depth IP data from website traffic - Geolocation, Company, Ranges, Mobile, ASN, Abuse Contact, Privacy Detection, Hosted Domains, and much more.

Fast, reliable response times We’ve been around since 2013 and we plan on being around for a long time. On average, IPinfo services 600 billion requests a year with 500,000+ businesses accessing this data. Plus, our APIs are built to scale much higher demands while maintaining our 99.9% uptime.

Up-to-date, secure data Our data is aggregated from multiple sources (some public, some proprietary, some we collate ourselves, etc.) and is updated daily. Plus, designed from front to back with security in mind, all data is secured via 256-bit SSL encryption (HTTPS).

Simple, flexible pricing Users can choose the plan that best fits their needs and customize the amount of requestes they need from 150K to 5M per month.

Data for forward-thinking companies Our data is used in many industries from Cybersecurity to ABM & Sales Intel, from E-commerce to Governments & Institutions, from Adtech to Fintech. Customers can use this information for data enrichment, content localization, website customization, fraud prevention, better targeting, and threat intel.

Easy to integrate Access official integrations such as Snowflake Data Marketplace, GitHub, Polarity, Splunk, Maltego, and Graylog (to name a few). Set up quickly with one of our official libraries that include languages such as Ruby, Python, and Node.

Built for enterprise scale With the IPinfo Enterprise plan, receive customized data types, API responses, higher request volumes, and much more. We don't make you fit in a box. We'll make the box fit around you.