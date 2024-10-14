Does IPinfo's data fall under GDPR or any other privacy protection law?

We don't do any tracking of the users of our users nor have the capability to do so. We process API requests at a level of trillions per year, and attempting to store log metadata at that scale would be nearly impossible.

Our API services take a public IP address as an input and returns location details to the user and that's the end of the transaction as far as we are concern so we have no view into what our users do with that data.