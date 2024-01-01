ASNs in Barbados — 10
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS14813
|Columbus Telecommunications (Barbados) Limited
|isp
|93,440
|AS35900
|Digicel Barbados Ltd
|isp
|13,824
|AS55033
|University of the West Indies
|education
|2,304
|AS46764
|University of the West Indies
|education
|1,536
|AS31794
|Caribbean Development Bank
|business
|512
|AS10278
|Cable & Wireless (Barbados) Limited
|business
|512
|AS26634
|First Caribbean International Bank Limited
|business
|256
|AS40398
|Sunbeach Communications Inc.
|inactive
|0
|AS397166
|CWI Caribbean Limited
|inactive
|0
|AS393223
|CWI Caribbean Limited
|inactive
|0