Barbados

Barbados

Nearby countries: Trinidad and TobagoMartiniqueSaint LuciaGrenadaSaint Vincent and the Grenadines
Map of Barbados

Summary

ASNs
10
IPs
114,844 (10% pingable)
Router IPs
1,069
Hosting IPs
1,100
Mobile Carriers
2
VPN Providers
Registry
ARIN

ASNs in Barbados 10

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS14813Columbus Telecommunications (Barbados) Limitedisp93,440
AS35900Digicel Barbados Ltdisp13,824
AS55033University of the West Indieseducation2,304
AS46764University of the West Indieseducation1,536
AS31794Caribbean Development Bankbusiness512
AS10278Cable & Wireless (Barbados) Limitedbusiness512
AS26634First Caribbean International Bank Limitedbusiness256
AS40398Sunbeach Communications Inc.inactive0
AS397166CWI Caribbean Limitedinactive0
AS393223CWI Caribbean Limitedinactive0

Important Routers in Barbados

IP Address City ASN
208.169.81.22BridgetownAS11139
208.169.81.34BridgetownAS11139
63.245.57.149BridgetownAS23520
208.169.81.18BridgetownAS11139
23.236.5.121BridgetownAS14813
64.119.206.91OistinsAS35900
64.119.206.89OistinsAS35900
63.245.57.35BridgetownAS23520
63.245.57.81BridgetownAS23520
65.166.240.225BridgetownAS14813
63.245.57.37BridgetownAS23520
63.245.57.47BridgetownAS23520
65.48.146.19OistinsAS14813
65.48.146.17OistinsAS14813
63.245.57.61BridgetownAS23520
64.119.194.51OistinsAS35900
64.119.203.0OistinsAS35900
199.83.198.90BridgetownAS46650
63.245.57.181BridgetownAS23520
63.245.57.187BridgetownAS23520
64.119.206.169OistinsAS35900
208.169.81.122BridgetownAS11139
63.245.57.185BridgetownAS23520
199.83.198.85BridgetownAS46650
63.245.57.173BridgetownAS23520

Top Cities in Barbados

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Oistins69,8602187104.153.128.0
Bridgetown42,7128100104.153.130.0
Holetown1,55228196.3.200.96
Crane36811200.50.86.88
Hastings2040196.3.195.0
Speightstown681664.119.201.128
Four Cross Roads48023.236.8.128
Crab Hill160200.50.66.104
Checker Hall160200.50.78.40

Top Hosting IPs in Barbados

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
50.114.4.6227insanion.com
64.119.198.20026nsg.gov.bb
64.119.198.10925school.edu.bb
50.114.4.1824lotuspvp.com
50.114.4.7120butancraft.ru
50.114.4.10020emojiblanket.lol
50.114.4.2519borderfr.lol
50.114.4.318skynetwork.top
50.114.4.11318clawisle.net
50.114.4.15182b2tpvp.net
50.114.4.3218foxtime.net
50.114.4.9817calistarp.id
50.114.4.11717nemesismc.pl
50.114.4.9717mctiktok.us
50.114.4.6916freakysgaming.xyz
50.114.4.9116carnagepvp.me
50.114.4.12415starsmc.ru
50.114.4.7615crystalpvp.cn
50.114.4.12315vassaly.com
50.114.4.715zogah.net
50.114.4.7915jeorty.ru
50.114.4.12215wgmc.pl
50.114.4.1315kitpvp.us
50.114.4.9915earthil.net
50.114.4.1915polosletsplays.com

Mobile Carriers in Barbados 2

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Digicel2,560199.47.52.0
FLOW768104.200.101.0

Top VPN Providers in Barbados

No VPNs detected in Barbados.

