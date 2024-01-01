ASNs in Grenada — 11
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS46650
|Columbus Communications Grenada Ltd.
|isp
|23,040
|AS393682
|AIsleCom
|isp
|1,024
|AS393629
|Green Dot Grenada Ltd
|isp
|1,024
|AS399273
|Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited
|business
|256
|AS30272
|Government of Grenada
|government
|256
|AS14432
|NTRC-Grenada
|isp
|256
|AS40701
|Government of Grenada
|inactive
|0
|AS401400
|MCNET-SOLUTIONS
|inactive
|0
|AS397547
|Systems Integration Solutions Inc
|inactive
|0
|AS19303
|St. George's University
|inactive
|0
|AS10307
|LIME
|inactive
|0