Grenada

Nearby countries: VenezuelaTrinidad and TobagoBarbadosSaint LuciaSaint Vincent and the Grenadines
Map of Grenada

Summary

ASNs
11
IPs
17,360 (8% pingable)
Router IPs
47
Hosting IPs
37
Mobile Carriers
VPN Providers
1
Registry
ARIN

ASNs in Grenada 11

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS46650Columbus Communications Grenada Ltd.isp23,040
AS393682AIsleComisp1,024
AS393629Green Dot Grenada Ltdisp1,024
AS399273Grenada Co-operative Bank Limitedbusiness256
AS30272Government of Grenadagovernment256
AS14432NTRC-Grenadaisp256
AS40701Government of Grenadainactive0
AS401400MCNET-SOLUTIONSinactive0
AS397547Systems Integration Solutions Incinactive0
AS19303St. George's Universityinactive0
AS10307LIMEinactive0

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Important Routers in Grenada

IP Address City ASN
206.126.244.37Saint George'sAS14432
206.126.244.29Saint George'sAS14432
104.245.95.42Saint George'sAS46650
104.245.95.153Saint George'sAS46650
104.245.95.38Saint George'sAS46650
104.245.95.66Saint George'sAS46650
69.73.240.55Saint George'sAS46650
172.69.157.75Saint George'sAS13335
206.126.244.32Saint George'sAS14432
162.212.13.125GrenvilleAS33582
172.69.157.76Saint George'sAS13335
172.69.157.77Saint George'sAS13335
172.69.157.74Saint George'sAS13335
172.69.157.73Saint George'sAS13335
104.245.95.150Saint George'sAS46650
104.245.95.76Saint George'sAS46650
206.126.244.12Saint George'sAS14432
199.83.198.22Saint George'sAS46650
45.42.225.3Saint George'sAS399273
45.42.225.2Saint George'sAS399273
69.73.231.34Saint George'sAS46650
72.51.81.114Saint George'sAS46650
206.126.244.4Saint George'sAS14432
104.245.95.97Saint George'sAS46650
104.245.95.78Saint George'sAS46650

Top Cities in Grenada

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Saint George's16,737734104.245.48.0
Gouyave3370104.207.72.0
Grenville20611162.212.13.112
Saint David’s420162.245.154.160
Sauteurs32063.245.58.160
Hillsborough60199.223.251.78

IP Geolocation

Around the globe, industry-leading organizations use IPinfo's geolocation data to create efficient, enjoyable, and secure online experiences for their users. These IP geolocation insights lead to better conversion rates, improved customer satisfaction, and much more with our API that's built for low latency responses.

Useful for Fraud PreventionLocalization

Top Hosting IPs in Grenada

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
206.126.244.1507climateaction.gd
206.126.244.1536purc.gd
104.245.48.302aislecom.com
162.212.13.992bulkbuy.gd
104.245.95.1312sisphone.com
206.126.244.1612palmtreegardenslaura.com
216.110.115.1932caribvid.com
199.83.198.1341islandpools.gd
67.159.199.1311youth4resilience.gd
216.110.114.1371powersystemsofms.net
206.126.244.1571ix.gd
206.126.244.1751oakinvestments.gd
199.223.251.351publicsafetycloud.net
206.126.244.1651testmyspeed.gd
205.214.207.1001lastchanceministries.org
67.159.199.1331pbc.edu.gd
199.223.251.181balert.co
104.245.95.1321sistronwireless.com
206.126.244.1691nisgrenada.org
206.126.244.1771ghta.org
69.73.240.1741trans-nemwil.com

Reverse IP API

Our Hosted Domains API, or Reverse IP API returns a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. These domains are ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

Useful for Data Enrichment

Mobile Carriers in Grenada

No Mobile Carriers detected in Grenada.

Mobile Carrier Detection

Our Mobile Carrier Detection API allows resolution of IP address to carrier, and our database provides information on every mobile IP’s carrier name, country code, and network code.

Useful for CybersecurityData Enrichment

Top VPN Providers in Grenada

Provider gd based VPN IPs Example IP Address
VPNGate172.14.99.15

