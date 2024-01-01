Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Trinidad and Tobago

Nearby countries: VenezuelaGuyanaBarbadosGrenadaSaint Vincent and the Grenadines
Map of Trinidad and Tobago

Summary

ASNs
15
IPs
541,463 (8% pingable)
Router IPs
29,328
Hosting IPs
369
Mobile Carriers
2
VPN Providers
2
Registry
LACNIC

ASNs in Trinidad and Tobago 15

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS5639Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobagoisp297,984
AS27665Columbus Communications Trinidad Limited.isp148,736
AS27789GREENDOTisp26,880
AS27800Digicel Trinidad and Tobago Ltd.isp16,384
AS11947Cablenett Limitedisp16,384
AS27924AMPLIA COMMUNICATIONS LTD.isp7,168
AS263222RVR INTERNATIONAL LIMITEDisp7,168
AS28067The University of the West IndiesSt Augustine Campeducation4,096
AS26317Lisa Communications Ltdbusiness3,840
AS61478AIR LINK COMMUNICATIONSisp3,072
AS270040TRICO INDUSTRIES LIMITEDisp1,024
AS266792NOVO COMMUNICATIONS LIMITEDisp1,024
AS264811AIR LINK COMMUNICATIONShosting1,024
AS264793NETWORK TECHNOLOGIES LIMITEDbusiness1,024
AS263176University of Trinidad & Tobago (UTT)inactive0

Important Routers in Trinidad and Tobago

IP Address City ASN
190.59.196.17CouvaAS5639
190.59.196.9CouvaAS5639
200.1.111.25AroucaAS27665
201.238.123.66LaventilleAS5639
200.1.111.23AroucaAS27665
190.58.255.154ArimaAS5639
190.58.19.57CouvaAS5639
190.58.19.59CouvaAS5639
190.58.19.55CouvaAS5639
190.58.19.54CouvaAS5639
190.58.19.50CouvaAS5639
190.58.19.58CouvaAS5639
190.58.19.56CouvaAS5639
190.58.19.60CouvaAS5639
190.58.19.51CouvaAS5639
190.213.13.122AroucaAS27665
181.118.33.129AroucaAS27800
190.58.19.53CouvaAS5639
190.58.19.52CouvaAS5639
190.58.19.85CouvaAS5639
181.118.33.131AroucaAS27800
190.58.19.91CouvaAS5639
190.58.19.84CouvaAS5639
190.58.19.92CouvaAS5639
201.238.123.34LaventilleAS5639

Top Cities in Trinidad and Tobago

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Laventille176,0544653131.100.36.0
Arima68,9475183138.59.24.0
Couva56,5424117161.0.245.144
Chaguanas52,448544104.28.126.134
Arouca47,5867449138.59.24.4
Port of Spain32,515531104.28.142.100
Diego Martin12,666210131.100.38.104
Peñal12,4972130131.100.161.132
Tabaquite11,35827143.137.192.0
Marabella10,821112131.100.160.0

Top Hosting IPs in Trinidad and Tobago

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
190.58.238.20413mpa.gov.tt
200.3.181.728eastcoastprod.co.tt
190.83.177.2136cctv-tt.com
190.213.255.1516giftygia.com
181.188.4.1166tzpoems.com
131.100.37.1565kook.restaurant
209.94.203.734firstcitizens.chat
190.213.92.2284dcaveclub.com
190.213.57.1514itac.gov.tt
190.58.156.864email.gov.tt
190.213.38.783c-suite-pro.com
181.118.62.1663jltstnt.com
200.3.181.2493yoozpayments.net
190.58.238.2103etisols.gov.tt
200.3.176.63lisa-pn.com
190.83.189.143oaktechtt.com
161.0.153.683domuswindows.net
200.125.166.2423yoozloyalty.com
170.0.244.2383helpdesk-tt.com
64.28.139.2313cocoacentre.com
186.96.209.2002ramsys.info
190.58.156.712cita.gov.tt
200.1.109.142ttlawcourts.org
190.58.238.1802ictsymposiumtt.gov.tt
181.188.103.1502mystuff2784.com

Mobile Carriers in Trinidad and Tobago 2

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Digicel3,840131.100.39.0
bmobile2,816190.58.13.0

Top VPN Providers in Trinidad and Tobago

Provider tt based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN3782.149.78.2
VPNGate1161.0.115.210

