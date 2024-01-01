ASNs in Trinidad and Tobago — 15
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS5639
|Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago
|isp
|297,984
|AS27665
|Columbus Communications Trinidad Limited.
|isp
|148,736
|AS27789
|GREENDOT
|isp
|26,880
|AS27800
|Digicel Trinidad and Tobago Ltd.
|isp
|16,384
|AS11947
|Cablenett Limited
|isp
|16,384
|AS27924
|AMPLIA COMMUNICATIONS LTD.
|isp
|7,168
|AS263222
|RVR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|isp
|7,168
|AS28067
|The University of the West IndiesSt Augustine Camp
|education
|4,096
|AS26317
|Lisa Communications Ltd
|business
|3,840
|AS61478
|AIR LINK COMMUNICATIONS
|isp
|3,072
|AS270040
|TRICO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|isp
|1,024
|AS266792
|NOVO COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
|isp
|1,024
|AS264811
|AIR LINK COMMUNICATIONS
|hosting
|1,024
|AS264793
|NETWORK TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|business
|1,024
|AS263176
|University of Trinidad & Tobago (UTT)
|inactive
|0