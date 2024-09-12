The resolution

Residential Proxy Detection That Runs Inside Your Infrastructure

IPinfo’s residential proxy database is built for environments where detection has to happen locally and reliably so decisions can be made in real-time. Each entry is confirmed through direct observation of active residential proxy networks, not statistical inference.

The database lives entirely inside your infrastructure, so lookups happen without external API dependencies. Teams can evaluate traffic locally during authentication, payments, fraud review, and account creation workflows using fresh residential proxy intelligence that updates continuously as proxy networks change.