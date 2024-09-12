Detecting Residential Proxies That Look Like Real Traffic.
Residential proxy traffic is hard to stop because it often looks like ordinary user traffic. Examples range from a login that comes from a residential IP in the right region, to a transaction that passes because the source does not look like anonymized traffic. Residential proxy networks are large and shared across multiple providers.
2024-09-12% days seen
3%
2024-09-12% days seen
7%
Three Environments Where an API-Based Lookup Doesn’t Fit.
An API is the right tool for plenty of residential proxy detection work. But some environments carry constraints an outbound lookup can’t satisfy.
Latency
A residential proxy check that arrives too late is effectively the same as no check at all. The transaction looked legitimate, the login appeared residential, and the decision was made before the detection signal arrived. In high-volume environments, even small delays create windows where clean-looking fraud passes without challenge.
External dependency
Fraud campaigns do not wait for third-party services to recover. When an external dependency fails, residential proxy traffic continues to look like ordinary residential traffic, which means abusive activity can move through approval flows without interruption. The outage does not need to last long to create meaningful exposure.
Data residency and compliance
Some environments cannot send transaction or authentication data to external services during decisioning workflows. Financial platforms, regulated industries, and internal risk systems often require enrichment to happen entirely within their own infrastructure.
The Cost of Treating Residential Proxy Traffic as Legitimate
Residential proxy traffic creates problems precisely because it does not look obviously malicious. Nothing stands out until the downstream damage becomes visible.
The problem compounds after the fact. Fraud did not just get through. It got through looking clean, which makes investigations slower, attribution harder, and post-incident explanations far more difficult.
Ad & affiliate fraud
Residential proxies make invalid traffic look legitimate. Clicks, impressions, and conversions accumulate, while budget is quietly spent on activity that never came from legitimate traffic.
Scraping & data theft
Pricing, catalog, and proprietary content harvested at volume, each request looking like a different local shopper. Your data is copied to undercut you or train a model, and once it's out, you can't un-copy it.
Account & payment fraud
Credential stuffing, fake-account farms, and card testing slip past velocity and geo checks. Real customers get hijacked, chargebacks and processor fines land on you, and trust you spent years building takes the hit.
Compliance & sanctions evasion
Residential IPs bypass geo-blocks, KYC, and sanctions screening, so blocked actors transact as ordinary local users. The cost stops being financial and becomes legal, the one kind you can't simply pay down.
Why Traditional Detection Methods Fall Short
Residential proxy networks route traffic through real consumer connections, making their activities appear more legitimate than they actually are.
Standard proxy and hosting detection identifies datacenter infrastructure, but residential proxy traffic comes from real residential networks and consumer ISPs.
IP reputation databases depend on previous abuse activity, yet residential proxy IPs rotate too quickly to build durable reputations before traffic shifts elsewhere.
API-dependent detection introduces latency and other operational constraints that create missed decisions in high-risk environments, often without deep residential proxy coverage.
Want to see the data in action? We’ll show you exactly what the gap looks like on your traffic.
Residential Proxy Detection That Runs Inside Your Infrastructure
IPinfo’s residential proxy database is built for environments where detection has to happen locally and reliably so decisions can be made in real-time. Each entry is confirmed through direct observation of active residential proxy networks, not statistical inference.
The database lives entirely inside your infrastructure, so lookups happen without external API dependencies. Teams can evaluate traffic locally during authentication, payments, fraud review, and account creation workflows using fresh residential proxy intelligence that updates continuously as proxy networks change.
Pull a Sample. Run It Against Your Own Traffic.
Download a 10,000-row sample of IPinfo’s residential proxy database and compare it against your recent logs.
Included With Residential Proxy Data
Every detection ships as discrete fields you can act on, in the formats and cadence your pipeline expects.
ipThe residential IP address observed operating as a proxy exit node.
serviceThe named proxy network the IP is associated with.
last_seenThe most recent date the IP was observed active as a residential proxy.
percent_days_seenHow consistently the IP appeared as a proxy across a 30-day window, a tunable signal for persistence vs. one-off traffic.
Residential Proxy Detection You Can Trust.
Most residential proxy datasets operate as black boxes. IPinfo continuously validates residential proxy infrastructure through direct observation of live proxy networks. The result is fresher, higher-confidence detection data built to reflect how residential proxy traffic behaves in practice.
percent_days_seen based on direct observation over time
Persistence Signals for Flexible Detection Logic
IPinfo includes the field percent_days_seen, giving teams visibility into how consistently an IP appears across observed residential proxy activity in a 30-day period. Fraud and risk teams can tune thresholds around data that fits their own risk models.
Coverage Across Multiple Residential Proxy Categories
IPinfo detects multiple forms of residential proxy infrastructure, including standard residential proxies, mobile and carrier-based residential proxies, and datacenter-based residential proxy networks.
Daily Refreshes for Current Infrastructure Coverage
Residential proxy infrastructure changes constantly as providers rotate IPs and expand pools. IPinfo refreshes the residential proxy database daily so teams can evaluate traffic against current proxy activity instead of older classifications that drift over time.
Detection Logic Built Around Your Risk Model
Residential proxy infrastructure moves too quickly for traditional IP reputation databases to keep up. IPs rotate between providers, appear briefly, and shift across large residential pools before durable reputations can form.
IPinfo includes percent_days_seen, a field that supports custom detection thresholds for fraud and abuse workflows. Your team decides how aggressive detection should be based on your own risk tolerance and operational requirements.
fraud_score: 87 — opaque, vendor-defined, indefensible at the chargeback hearing.
residential_proxy: true, service: "Bright Data", last_seen: "2024-09-12", percent_days_seen: 3 — your rule, your call.
Deploy Locally. Integrate Into Existing Workflows.
IPinfo’s residential proxy database is designed for teams that need local lookups inside their workflows. The data deploys directly into your existing infrastructure, with standard delivery formats and integration paths built for production environments.
MMDB~220 MB
Binary database for low-latency IP lookups embedded directly in application and authentication code, using standard MMDB readers. Best fit when the data is network/CIDR based; for this per-IP dataset, CSV or Parquet are usually the better choice.
CSV~640 MB
Flat-file format for easy ingestion into enrichment pipelines, internal tooling, analytics, and fraud operations.
JSON~810 MB
Structured, nested format for internal APIs, enrichment services, and custom processing systems.
Parquet~180 MB
Compressed columnar format for large-scale analytics in lakehouse and data-warehouse environments.
Cloud storage push
AWS S3, Google Cloud Storage, or Azure Blob Storage. Pulled into your account via presigned URL. IAM-scoped, versioned, region-pinned.
Direct download
Signed HTTPS URL with a rotating token. Drop into a cron, ship to your CDN, mirror to your registry.
Webhook
POST to your endpoint the moment a delta is signed and ready. Useful for rotation-aware fraud rules.
Cloud marketplace
Subscribe through Snowflake Marketplace or Google Cloud Marketplace. Procure on existing cloud commit, data flows into your account.
The file lands in your environment. From there, it's a connector or a one-line load into whatever your team already runs.
Want the bytes before the conversation?
Sample dataset on signed URL. No form. Ten thousand IPs, every field your team will end up asking about.
IPinfo’s high-quality data and complete contextualized IP insights have significantly improved advertising revenue for our customers, and the seamless integration with IPinfo’s databases via API led to a smooth onboarding process for our development team.
We ended up evaluating two different vendors where IPInfo proved to be better both in terms of overall performance (number of correctly identified VPNs) and data labeling.
We track something we call 'meantime to verdict'—from the moment an alert hits our API to the time we decide on an action. A human-led SOC might need minutes or hours, but we operate in milliseconds. IPinfo is part of that pipeline, and we've never once seen an outage or slowdown. Meanwhile, some big-name vendors go down every Sunday for maintenance, which is maddening. Thanks to IPinfo, we can stay under one second, because it provides the critical context we need.
IPinfo’s high-quality data and complete contextualized IP insights have significantly improved advertising revenue for our customers, and the seamless integration with IPinfo’s databases via API led to a smooth onboarding process for our development team.
We ended up evaluating two different vendors where IPInfo proved to be better both in terms of overall performance (number of correctly identified VPNs) and data labeling.
Not Sure You Need the Database?
If your volumes are modest or your lookups are occasional, the API or a standard subscription may serve you better: the same IP residential proxy data, delivered differently. We’d rather route you to the right fit than sell you more than you need.
See Residential Proxy Traffic Inside Your Own Logs
Run IPinfo’s residential proxy data against recent login, transaction, or fraud-event traffic and see what your existing controls missed. Evaluate detection against real activity, inside the workflows your team already operates.
Frequently Asked Questions
A residential proxy routes traffic through real residential IP addresses assigned by consumer ISPs. Because the traffic appears to come from ordinary household connections, residential proxies are commonly used to bypass fraud controls, automate account activity, and distribute abusive behavior across large IP pools that resemble legitimate users.
Datacenter proxies originate from hosting providers and cloud infrastructure, which often makes them easier to identify through ASN and infrastructure analysis. Residential proxies use IPs associated with consumer networks, making the traffic appear closer to ordinary user activity.
IPinfo continuously validates residential proxy infrastructure through direct observation of live proxy activity. The dataset is refreshed daily and includes supporting context such as provider attribution and persistence signals like percent_days_seen (out of 30).
Daily. IPinfo continuously tracks infrastructure changes, rotating IP pools, and observed provider activity so the dataset stays aligned with current residential proxy usage rather than older historical classifications.
Yes. The database is designed for local deployment inside your own infrastructure, including environments where external API calls are restricted or unavailable.
IPinfo provides the residential proxy dataset as downloadable MMDB, CSV, JSON, and Parquet files. Teams can run local lookups directly inside their workflows without introducing external dependencies during decisioning.
Residential proxy networks provide the geographic distribution and IP diversity needed to simulate large numbers of distinct users across account creation, login, and transaction systems. The traffic blends into legitimate residential activity patterns, making fraudulent behavior harder to isolate during investigation and review workflows.
VPN detection identifies traffic routed through commercial VPN infrastructure. Residential proxy detection focuses on proxy networks that use residential or mobile IP space, where the traffic appears much closer to legitimate consumer activity.
Yes. IPinfo supports OEM , embedded, and redistribution use cases for teams integrating residential proxy intelligence into commercial products, internal platforms, or customer-facing systems.