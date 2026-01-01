Your product. Our data. Shipped your way.
Build IP intelligence directly into your product without building the data infrastructure behind it. IPinfo's enterprise-grade IP data is delivered in the format you already use, so you can move faster and free of bottlenecks.
Your customers get accuracy and reliability without ever seeing us.
License IPinfo Data Into the Product You Already Ship
Our IP data licensing allows companies to integrate IPinfo data directly into products, then deliver that data to customers within a company-branded experience or workflow. OEM licensing is a commercial redistribution arrangement with terms built around how your product uses IP data.
Need raw data without redistribution rights? See the standard IP database download . Just need an API key for internal use? Standard pricing covers that.
Choose the distribution model that best aligns with how your product works:
Use the data. Keep it behind the scenes.
Power your internal logic, enrichment, and workflows with IPinfo data, without that data ever being exposed to your customers. Your product makes the decisions; the data stays invisible.
Turn raw IP data into your own signals.
Use IPinfo data to generate flags, scores, and classifications that fit your product. Your customers see your outputs, not the underlying IP data.
Ship IP data under your brand.
Embed IPinfo datasets directly into your product experience as your own. Your customers interact with the data as part of your product, not a third-party dependency.
Built for Products That Depend on IP Intelligence
IPinfo OEM licensing gives your product teams a solid, reliable data foundation without asking them to build and maintain it themselves. If your product resembles one of these use cases, we've built for users like you before.
Fraud & risk platforms
IP signals that flag VPN, proxy, and high-risk traffic, embedded in your review queue or scoring model rather than fetched via API calls.
Security & threat intelligence vendors
Enriched security events with IP context like geolocation, ASN, and hosting flags at the speed your detection pipeline requires.
Fintech & KYC tools
Accurate geolocation and VPN detection embedded in identity verification flows to confirm a user is where they claim to be.
Adtech & analytics platforms
IP-based geo and carrier signals for targeting and personalization, plus bot traffic identification that keeps your analytics clean.
High-volume / offline delivery
When your product processes millions of IP lookups per month, or when a regulator mandates offline data access, the API isn't the right delivery method. Some OEM arrangements are built around database downloads for exactly this reason.
Don't See A Fit?
If you've built a product that needs IP intelligence, we've probably licensed data into something like it before.
A Commercial IP Data License Built Around Your Product
IPinfo OEM licensing is flexible by design. You can license the datasets your product depends on, from embedded IP geolocation and anonymization detection to ASN details and mobile data. Receive them in the format your pipeline expects (MMDB, CSV, JSON, Parquet), and configure delivery around your scale, customer model, and compliance requirements. Custom field selection means getting exactly the data you need.
IP Geolocation
City, region, country, coordinates, timezone, and related location fields for products that need compliance checks, personalization, geo-restriction, localization, or location-aware workflows.
Proxy & VPN Detection
Signals that identify VPNs, proxies, Tor, relays, and other anonymization services. Often bundled with geolocation for fraud prevention, KYC, access control, and compliance workflows.
ASN Data
Network ownership, operator, and network type (ISP, hosting, business, mobile) for security vendors, threat intelligence platforms, infrastructure tools, and enrichment products that need to understand where traffic originates.
Residential Proxy Detection
Detection signals for traffic routed through residential proxy networks, used in fraud prevention, identity verification, abuse detection, and traffic quality workflows.
IP Ranges
Prefix-level data for allowlist and blocklist logic, infrastructure attribution, network mapping, and products that need to associate IPs with broader ownership or routing context.
Carrier / Mobile Data
Mobile carrier and connection-type signals for adtech, fintech, attribution, fraud detection, and products that need to distinguish mobile traffic from other network types.
Receive the Data the Way Your Product Needs It
Pick one delivery model. Combine two. Change later as your product evolves. The licensing structure can support the way your product already works. And custom field configuration gives you only the data you need.
Database Download
Bring the data into your environment.
Delivered in MMDB, CSV, or JSON, whatever your pipeline expects, with daily updates (or weekly/monthly if needed). Built for high-volume, low-latency products that require local querying at scale.
API Access
Call the data in real time.
Access IPinfo via REST with 99.99% uptime for lower-volume or real-time workflows. Ideal when live lookups fit naturally into your product architecture.
Cloud and Marketplace
Access the data where your workflows already run.
Available via Snowflake, Splunk, and Google Cloud Marketplace for cloud-native access and simplified procurement. Integrate directly into existing pipelines without managing ingestion.
The accuracy proof every OEM deal eventually asks for.
When IP data becomes part of your product, accuracy is a dependency. Teams need evidence they can evaluate before they commit.
93% city-level accuracy compared to 79% for the nearest alternative.
* According to independent benchmarking from a major cloud network
Built on continuous measurement
IPinfo data is grounded in ProbeNet, IPinfo's internet measurement platform, which continuously observes how the internet behaves in practice. Rather than relying on inference, it uses active measurement, network-level analysis, and cross-validation against routing behavior.
Standard 14-day to 2-month POC
We support the process of a structured proof-of-concept or a technical evaluation of our methodology and prior validation results. You decide how to validate. We give you the evidence to do it.
Five steps from first call to first shipped record
Most OEM deals close in 1–3 months. This is the path.
Tell us about your product
We start with what you're building, how your customers use IP data, your expected volume, and whether the data appears directly in the product or powers logic behind the scenes.
We scope the right datasets and delivery or integrations
We recommend the right datasets, fields, formats, refresh cadence, and delivery method for your pipeline: database download, API, cloud marketplace, or a custom setup.
Technical evaluation
Most OEM partnerships start with a proof-of-concept period. As an option, you validate accuracy against trusted ground truth before committing.POC optional
Custom agreement, commercial terms set
Our agreements are transparent, flexible, and structured with licensing terms that consider your product growth stage and how our data will be utilized in your product.
Data delivered, you ship
Once terms are set, integration is usually measured in days, not weeks. The data is delivered in the agreed format, and your team can ship it inside your product.Days, not weeks
Every OEM Partnership Starts With Your Product
Every OEM arrangement starts with a conversation about what you're building, how your customers use IP intelligence, and what delivery model makes sense for your product. IPinfo data is trusted by more than 500,000 users and backed by independent accuracy validation.
Frequently Asked Questions
A standard API subscription is for using IPinfo data inside your own organization or service. An OEM license is for embedding IP data into a product you sell or deliver to customers.
That changes the commercial model. OEM terms are built around redistribution, customer exposure, delivery method, usage volume, and whether your customers see raw data, derived outputs, or a white-labeled experience.
All of them. The most commonly licensed sets are IP geolocation , privacy detection , ASN data , and residential proxy detection . IP ranges and carrier/mobile data are usually added when adtech, infrastructure, or fintech use cases call for them. Custom field-level configuration is available so you can license exactly what you need.
An independent benchmark from a major cloud provider measured IPinfo at 93% city-level accuracy versus 79% for the nearest competitor. Every OEM partnership begins with a 14-day to 2-month POC where you validate accuracy against trusted ground truth before committing.
Yes, depending on how the agreement is structured. Some products use IPinfo data in a closed system, some show derivative outputs such as flags or classifications, and others embed the data under their own brand. The license is built around the way your product actually exposes and distributes the data.
Integration typically takes days, not weeks. Customers swapping us in for an existing IP data provider often describe it as "swapping out the connection." The longer parts of an OEM deal are POC and contract — actual technical integration is the fastest step.