Enterprise IP Data, Delivered Your Way
Flexible. Scalable. Accurate. Our IP address database downloads give you full control over how and where you use IP data. Whether you need custom formats, daily updates, or complete offline access, we adapt to your stack and your workflow.
Explore Our Data Packages
From geolocation to privacy detection, our datasets span the full IP intelligence spectrum. Use only what you need, or combine multiple types for richer context and deeper insights. Looking for residential proxy detection? See our residential proxy dataset.
Fields
8
Entries
4 million
Last Updated
Jun 26th 26
CSV
File Size
22.62 MB
MMDB
File Size
34.18 MB
JSON
File Size
26.51 MB
PARQUET
File Size
24.26 MB
|Field Name
|Example
|network
|8.8.8.8
|country
|United States
|country_code
|US
|continent
|North America
|continent_code
|NA
|asn
|AS15169
|as_name
|Google LLC
|as_domain
|google.com
Why Custom Delivery Matters
No two data teams are alike. That's why our delivery isn't one-size-fits-all. You choose the formats, cadence, and delivery method. Need a bespoke pipeline or regional hosting? We'll build it. You don't adapt to us — we adapt to you.
What's in the Data? Deep Dive Into Our Data Types
Explore the building blocks behind our offline datasets, designed to help you enrich logs, spot threats, or meet compliance standards.
Whether you need full visibility or just a few key fields, every dataset is tuned for signal clarity and operational value.
Download Ready. Engineer Approved
Every dataset download is optimized for scale and simplicity. Choose the format that best suits your ingestion pipeline.
- 5 available platform integrations
- Seamless migration from industry-standard formats
- Native support for all leading cloud platforms
Proven in Security, Risk, Compliance & Analytics
IP feeds aren't just for geotargeting. Our enterprise-grade downloads support fraud detection, regulatory compliance, traffic validation, and advanced analytics at scale. See how industry leaders leverage an IP address database download to solve complex security and analytics challenges .
Geographic Intelligence
Add precise geolocation metadata across IPv4 and IPv6 addresses to support analytics, delivery optimization, and content gating.
Machine Learning
Feed structured IP data into your models to improve fraud detection, risk scoring, and behavior prediction.
Data Enrichment
Augment traffic logs, customer profiles, or datasets with ASN, company, geolocation, and anonymization fields.
Compliance Monitoring
Validate jurisdiction, audit data flows, and ensure regional compliance with IP-level precision and change history.
Network Attribution
Correlate IPs with ASN ownership, carrier type, and reverse DNS to attribute traffic confidently.
Custom Searches
Use our datasets as the foundation for complex queries, filtering by proxy type, geography, carrier, or network.
Data Residency & Sovereignty
Prove where your data lives and moves, which is essential for data residency mandates and cross-border compliance.
Threat Intelligence
Track network shifts, identify anonymized infrastructure, and spot bot farms with precision IP signals.
Built for Enterprise Flexibility
Whatever your use case, our IP datasets scale to meet it.
Built to Fit Your Stack. Get IP Data Where You Need It
Cloud or on-prem. Flat files or integrated delivery. Our ingestion options are designed to fit your architecture, not the other way around.
Supported File Formats:
- CSV
- JSON
- MMDB
- Parquet
Cloud Storage Platforms:
- Google Cloud Storage
- AWS S3
- Azure Blob Storage
Platform Integrations:
- Snowflake
- Microsoft Security Copilot
- Google BigQuery
- Elastic
- Splunk
IP Intelligence That Fits The Way You Work
Our datasets cover every use case, from privacy detection to change tracking. Use the table below to compare datasets, and talk with our team to get something tailored. Explore our products to see if one of our standard data packages is right for you.
|Geolocation
|Geographic context for IP activity
|IP to Geolocation, IP to Geolocation Extended
|Analytics, geo-targeting, AdTech, compliance, security & fraud detection
|Network Attribution & Infrastructure
|Network ownership and shared infrastructure context
|ASN Database, Hosted Domains
|Cybersecurity, threat research, AdTech supply-chain analysis
|Organization Identification
|Company and entity attribution for IPs
|IP to Company
|B2B marketing & ABM, account enrichment, investigations
|Privacy & Anonymization
|Signals indicating anonymized or masked traffic
|Privacy Detection, Privacy Detection Extended
|Fraud prevention, Trust & Safety, AdTech (IVT detection), cybersecurity
|Residential Proxy Detection
|Identification of high-risk residential proxy infrastructure
|IP to Residential Proxy
|Fraud, payments risk, AdTech (IVT), bot mitigation
|Mobile Network Intelligence
|Carrier-level context for mobile IP traffic
|IP to Mobile Carrier
|Payments risk, fraud detection, AdTech traffic classification
|WHOIS & Abuse Response
|Registration data and escalation contacts for IPs
|IP WHOIS, Abuse Contact
|Cybersecurity investigations, abuse handling, compliance
Why Database Downloads Still Matter
APIs are not always enough. When scale, latency, or security is critical, direct database downloads give you full control. Process billions of rows offline. Build enrichment pipelines without throttle limits. Keep your data close and compliant.
- Complete, custom data coverage with every data type
- High-volume traffic without caps or hidden fees
- Premium, dedicated support and specialized onboarding
Build Your Dataset in 3 Steps
Choose your fields, your format, and your update frequency. Configure a daily IP feed or a one-time drop. Build the dataset that fits your exact use case and delivery preferences.
Your feed
Geolocation in CSV, updated daily.
Trusted By Global Enterprises
Global Reach You Can Prove
Active measurement across 140+ countries and 500+ cities gives you verifiable, on-the-ground visibility into how the internet actually behaves, so geolocation, routing, and risk decisions reflect reality, not assumptions.
Built for the IPv6 Internet
With 55% IPv6 coverage, ProbeNet reflects where the internet is going, not where it used to be, ensuring accuracy across modern mobile networks, cloud providers, and emerging regions where IPv6 is now dominant.
Sub-Millisecond Truth at Scale
Reaching 50% of global ASNs in under 2 milliseconds enables low-latency, evidence-based observations, supporting real-time enforcement, fast enrichment, and decisions that can’t afford stale or inferred data.
We ended up evaluating two different vendors where IPInfo proved to be better both in terms of overall performance (number of correctly identified VPNs) and data labeling.
IPinfo’s high-quality data and complete contextualized IP insights have significantly improved advertising revenue for our customers, and the seamless integration with IPinfo’s databases via API led to a smooth onboarding process for our development team.
We ended up evaluating two different vendors where IPInfo proved to be better both in terms of overall performance (number of correctly identified VPNs) and data labeling.
IPinfo’s high-quality data and complete contextualized IP insights have significantly improved advertising revenue for our customers, and the seamless integration with IPinfo’s databases via API led to a smooth onboarding process for our development team.
From IPs to Insight – Your Data in 5 Steps
Define Your Dataset
We Build Your Custom Format
You Ingest Into Your Stack
We Keep it Fresh
You Detect Threats, Enrich Logs, Or Stay Compliant
Ready to Ingest IP Data That Actually Fits
Whether you're scaling a security platform, building attribution models, or enriching customer data, we'll deliver IP intelligence on your terms.