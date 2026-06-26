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Enterprise IP Data, Delivered Your Way

Flexible. Scalable. Accurate. Our IP address database downloads give you full control over how and where you use IP data. Whether you need custom formats, daily updates, or complete offline access, we adapt to your stack and your workflow.

Explore Our Data Packages

From geolocation to privacy detection, our datasets span the full IP intelligence spectrum. Use only what you need, or combine multiple types for richer context and deeper insights. Looking for residential proxy detection? See our residential proxy dataset.

Fields

8

Entries

4 million

Last Updated

Jun 26th 26

CSV

File Size

22.62 MB

MMDB

File Size

34.18 MB

JSON

File Size

26.51 MB

PARQUET

File Size

24.26 MB

Field NameExample
network8.8.8.8
countryUnited States
country_codeUS
continentNorth America
continent_codeNA
asnAS15169
as_nameGoogle LLC
as_domaingoogle.com

Why Custom Delivery Matters

No two data teams are alike. That's why our delivery isn't one-size-fits-all. You choose the formats, cadence, and delivery method. Need a bespoke pipeline or regional hosting? We'll build it. You don't adapt to us — we adapt to you.

What's in the Data? Deep Dive Into Our Data Types

Explore the building blocks behind our offline datasets, designed to help you enrich logs, spot threats, or meet compliance standards.

Geolocation

Know where an IP is located in the real world with the most accurate IP geolocation data in the industry, providing context as granular as radius and confidence level.

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Privacy Detection

Identify IPs hiding behind anonymization mechanisms like VPNs, proxies, private relays, Tors, or connections via hosting providers.

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Residential Proxy

Detect verified residential IPs, enhancing existing security measures, with metrics that include usage frequency, proxy provider information, and last-seen timestamps.

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ASN (Autonomous System Number)

Get visibility into the relationships and ownership of different networks around the internet including both IPv4 and IPv6.

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Mobile Carrier

Access detailed and accurate information about mobile carriers including the carrier name, MCC/MNC codes, and country codes.

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Whois

Leverage data updated daily with consistent format and easy-to-use fields like Point of Contact (POC), Organization Identifiers (ORG), Networks (NET), and more.

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IP Ranges

Gather a full list of IP address ranges that are owned or operated by the provided domain name, with the total number of ranges and an array with each of them.

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Company

Discover companies behind IP traffic with data including the company’s name, domain, and what type of company it is: ISP, business, hosting service, or educational institution.

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Hosted Domains

Retrieve a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. The list is ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

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Abuse Contact

View information belonging to the abuse contact of every IP address on the internet: email address, postal/ZIP code, city, state, country, name, network, and phone number.

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Whether you need full visibility or just a few key fields, every dataset is tuned for signal clarity and operational value.

Download Ready. Engineer Approved

Every dataset download is optimized for scale and simplicity. Choose the format that best suits your ingestion pipeline.

  • 5 available platform integrations
  • Seamless migration from industry-standard formats
  • Native support for all leading cloud platforms

Proven in Security, Risk, Compliance & Analytics

IP feeds aren't just for geotargeting. Our enterprise-grade downloads support fraud detection, regulatory compliance, traffic validation, and advanced analytics at scale. See how industry leaders leverage an IP address database download to solve complex security and analytics challenges .

Geographic Intelligence

Add precise geolocation metadata across IPv4 and IPv6 addresses to support analytics, delivery optimization, and content gating.

Machine Learning

Feed structured IP data into your models to improve fraud detection, risk scoring, and behavior prediction.

Data Enrichment

Augment traffic logs, customer profiles, or datasets with ASN, company, geolocation, and anonymization fields.

Compliance Monitoring

Validate jurisdiction, audit data flows, and ensure regional compliance with IP-level precision and change history.

Network Attribution

Correlate IPs with ASN ownership, carrier type, and reverse DNS to attribute traffic confidently.

Custom Searches

Use our datasets as the foundation for complex queries, filtering by proxy type, geography, carrier, or network.

Data Residency & Sovereignty

Prove where your data lives and moves, which is essential for data residency mandates and cross-border compliance.

Threat Intelligence

Track network shifts, identify anonymized infrastructure, and spot bot farms with precision IP signals.

Built for Enterprise Flexibility

Whatever your use case, our IP datasets scale to meet it.

Built to Fit Your Stack. Get IP Data Where You Need It

Cloud or on-prem. Flat files or integrated delivery. Our ingestion options are designed to fit your architecture, not the other way around.

Supported File Formats:

  • CSV
  • JSON
  • MMDB
  • Parquet

Cloud Storage Platforms:

  • Google Cloud Storage
  • AWS S3
  • Azure Blob Storage

Platform Integrations:

  • Snowflake
  • Microsoft Security Copilot
  • Google BigQuery
  • Elastic
  • Splunk

IP Intelligence That Fits The Way You Work

Our datasets cover every use case, from privacy detection to change tracking. Use the table below to compare datasets, and talk with our team to get something tailored. Explore our products to see if one of our standard data packages is right for you.

GeolocationGeographic context for IP activityIP to Geolocation, IP to Geolocation ExtendedAnalytics, geo-targeting, AdTech, compliance, security & fraud detection
Network Attribution & InfrastructureNetwork ownership and shared infrastructure contextASN Database, Hosted DomainsCybersecurity, threat research, AdTech supply-chain analysis
Organization IdentificationCompany and entity attribution for IPsIP to CompanyB2B marketing & ABM, account enrichment, investigations
Privacy & AnonymizationSignals indicating anonymized or masked trafficPrivacy Detection, Privacy Detection ExtendedFraud prevention, Trust & Safety, AdTech (IVT detection), cybersecurity
Residential Proxy DetectionIdentification of high-risk residential proxy infrastructureIP to Residential ProxyFraud, payments risk, AdTech (IVT), bot mitigation
Mobile Network IntelligenceCarrier-level context for mobile IP trafficIP to Mobile CarrierPayments risk, fraud detection, AdTech traffic classification
WHOIS & Abuse ResponseRegistration data and escalation contacts for IPsIP WHOIS, Abuse ContactCybersecurity investigations, abuse handling, compliance

Why Database Downloads Still Matter

APIs are not always enough. When scale, latency, or security is critical, direct database downloads give you full control. Process billions of rows offline. Build enrichment pipelines without throttle limits. Keep your data close and compliant.

  • Complete, custom data coverage with every data type
  • High-volume traffic without caps or hidden fees
  • Premium, dedicated support and specialized onboarding

Build Your Dataset in 3 Steps

Choose your fields, your format, and your update frequency. Configure a daily IP feed or a one-time drop. Build the dataset that fits your exact use case and delivery preferences.

Your feed

Geolocation in CSV, updated daily.

Trusted By Global Enterprises

CiscoMicrosoftCloudflareOpenAISnowflakeGoogle

Global Reach You Can Prove

Active measurement across 140+ countries and 500+ cities gives you verifiable, on-the-ground visibility into how the internet actually behaves, so geolocation, routing, and risk decisions reflect reality, not assumptions.

Built for the IPv6 Internet

With 55% IPv6 coverage, ProbeNet reflects where the internet is going, not where it used to be, ensuring accuracy across modern mobile networks, cloud providers, and emerging regions where IPv6 is now dominant.

Sub-Millisecond Truth at Scale

Reaching 50% of global ASNs in under 2 milliseconds enables low-latency, evidence-based observations, supporting real-time enforcement, fast enrichment, and decisions that can’t afford stale or inferred data.

Fingerprint

We ended up evaluating two different vendors where IPInfo proved to be better both in terms of overall performance (number of correctly identified VPNs) and data labeling.

Petr Palata
Petr PalataSr Technical Product Manager at Fingerprint
205%increase in ad fraud identification
Froyoo

IPinfo’s high-quality data and complete contextualized IP insights have significantly improved advertising revenue for our customers, and the seamless integration with IPinfo’s databases via API led to a smooth onboarding process for our development team.

Ilan Zweig
Ilan ZweigHead of Product at Froyoo
Fingerprint

We ended up evaluating two different vendors where IPInfo proved to be better both in terms of overall performance (number of correctly identified VPNs) and data labeling.

Petr Palata
Petr PalataSr Technical Product Manager at Fingerprint
205%increase in ad fraud identification
Froyoo

IPinfo’s high-quality data and complete contextualized IP insights have significantly improved advertising revenue for our customers, and the seamless integration with IPinfo’s databases via API led to a smooth onboarding process for our development team.

Ilan Zweig
Ilan ZweigHead of Product at Froyoo

From IPs to Insight – Your Data in 5 Steps

Define Your Dataset

We Build Your Custom Format

You Ingest Into Your Stack

We Keep it Fresh

You Detect Threats, Enrich Logs, Or Stay Compliant

Ready to Ingest IP Data That Actually Fits

Whether you're scaling a security platform, building attribution models, or enriching customer data, we'll deliver IP intelligence on your terms.