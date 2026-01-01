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The Privacy Detection Database: Anonymizer Detection Without External Dependencies

The database lives inside your infrastructure. VPN, proxy, Tor, and relay detection happens through local lookups, with no outbound API calls, rate limits, or external dependencies at decision time.

That means privacy signals remain available inside fraud prevention systems, security workflows, and regulated environments where decisions need to happen immediately. Every detection type is exposed as a discrete field, giving your team direct access to the underlying signals and full control over how they are used.