Subscribe through Snowflake Marketplace or Google Cloud Marketplace. Procure on existing cloud commit, data flows into your account.

POST to your endpoint the moment a new snapshot is signed and ready. Useful for time-sensitive enrichment.

Signed HTTPS URL with a rotating token. Drop into a cron, ship to your CDN, mirror to your registry.

AWS S3, Google Cloud Storage, or Azure Blob Storage. Pulled into your account via presigned URL. IAM-scoped, versioned, region-pinned.

How it gets to you

Plugs into your stack

The file lands in your environment. From there, it's a connector or a one-line load into whatever your team already runs.

Splunk Lookup CSV / KV store ingest Microsoft Sentinel Watchlist / custom log enrichment Palo Alto Cortex XSOAR Enrichment playbook lookups Snowflake External stage + Parquet copy BigQuery Federated Parquet or load job Databricks Auto Loader on the Parquet drop Kafka Connect Re-emit deltas as a topic Elastic / OpenSearch Enrich pipeline processor

Need a custom landing target? OEM, on-prem mirror, or air-gapped artifact registry — talk to sales.