ASNs in Vatican — 3
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS8978
|Holy See - Vatican City State
|isp
|9,216
|AS202865
|Dicastero per la Comunicazione
|business
|1,024
|AS61160
|Biblioteca Apostolica Vaticana
|education
|512
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|3
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|15,803 (3% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|141
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|137
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|—
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|RIPE
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Vatican City
|15,803
|11
|141
|104.28.218.219
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|62.77.56.78
|35
|tisparkle.mn
|212.77.5.15
|31
|oraciondelpapa.org
|212.77.4.171
|26
|eugeniohasler.com
|185.152.70.105
|9
|laudatosi.va
|212.77.4.88
|7
|t.va
|185.152.70.106
|6
|slesarev.com
|212.77.1.244
|5
|jdurand.me
|212.77.1.247
|2
|sacrum.de
|212.77.1.246
|2
|sacrum.de
|212.77.4.133
|2
|portalescv.va
|212.77.1.243
|2
|sacrum.de
|212.77.5.28
|2
|centrolaudatosi.va
|185.152.70.44
|1
|libreriaeditricevaticana.va
|212.77.5.67
|1
|vatlib.it
|212.77.4.14
|1
|cultureforeducation.va
|212.77.1.31
|1
|apps.va
|185.152.70.101
|1
|fratellitutti.org
|212.77.4.66
|1
|portalescv.va
|212.77.4.110
|1
|wyd-reg.org
|185.152.70.68
|1
|humandevelopment.va
|185.152.70.17
|1
|pom.it
|212.77.1.32
|1
|apps.va
|185.152.70.21
|1
|rv.va
|185.152.70.16
|1
|libreriaeditricevaticana.va
|185.152.70.47
|1
|vaticannews.va