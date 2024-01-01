Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more
Vatican

Vatican

Nearby countries: FranceItalyCroatiaBosnia and HerzegovinaSan Marino
Map of Vatican

Summary

ASNs
3
IPs
15,803 (3% pingable)
Router IPs
141
Hosting IPs
137
Mobile Carriers
VPN Providers
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Vatican 3

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS8978Holy See - Vatican City Stateisp9,216
AS202865Dicastero per la Comunicazionebusiness1,024
AS61160Biblioteca Apostolica Vaticanaeducation512

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Important Routers in Vatican

No Routers detected in Vatican.

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Top Cities in Vatican

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Vatican City15,80311141104.28.218.219

IP Geolocation

Around the globe, industry-leading organizations use IPinfo's geolocation data to create efficient, enjoyable, and secure online experiences for their users. These IP geolocation insights lead to better conversion rates, improved customer satisfaction, and much more with our API that's built for low latency responses.

Useful for Fraud PreventionLocalization

Top Hosting IPs in Vatican

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
62.77.56.7835tisparkle.mn
212.77.5.1531oraciondelpapa.org
212.77.4.17126eugeniohasler.com
185.152.70.1059laudatosi.va
212.77.4.887t.va
185.152.70.1066slesarev.com
212.77.1.2445jdurand.me
212.77.1.2472sacrum.de
212.77.1.2462sacrum.de
212.77.4.1332portalescv.va
212.77.1.2432sacrum.de
212.77.5.282centrolaudatosi.va
185.152.70.441libreriaeditricevaticana.va
212.77.5.671vatlib.it
212.77.4.141cultureforeducation.va
212.77.1.311apps.va
185.152.70.1011fratellitutti.org
212.77.4.661portalescv.va
212.77.4.1101wyd-reg.org
185.152.70.681humandevelopment.va
185.152.70.171pom.it
212.77.1.321apps.va
185.152.70.211rv.va
185.152.70.161libreriaeditricevaticana.va
185.152.70.471vaticannews.va

Reverse IP API

Our Hosted Domains API, or Reverse IP API returns a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. These domains are ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

Useful for Data Enrichment

Mobile Carriers in Vatican

No Mobile Carriers detected in Vatican.

Mobile Carrier Detection

Our Mobile Carrier Detection API allows resolution of IP address to carrier, and our database provides information on every mobile IP’s carrier name, country code, and network code.

Useful for CybersecurityData Enrichment

Top VPN Providers in Vatican

No VPNs detected in Vatican.

VPN data

Our Privacy Detection API detects various methods used to mask a user's true IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor, relay usage, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic, and mask the true IP address.

Useful for Fraud PreventionDigital Media and Entertainment