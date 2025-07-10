IPinfo Named as Snowflake Marketplace Partner in Financial Services

We’re proud to share that IPinfo has been featured in the Snowflake Marketplace Guide: Financial Services for the second consecutive year , reinforcing the growing importance of IP data in today’s financial services and insurance industries.

As financial institutions accelerate their adoption of the AI Data Cloud, accurate, privacy-aware data is critical for building real-time customer profiles. IPinfo’s IP intelligence is highlighted as a key dataset supporting marketing teams in their efforts to better understand, segment, and serve customers.

Why IPinfo’s Data Matters for Customer 360

As Snowflake outlines in the ebook, financial institutions are facing rising competition and customer expectations. Delivering faster, more personalized experiences requires more than internal data; it demands enriched context from trusted third-party sources.

That’s where IPinfo comes in.

By adding IPinfo’s IP address intelligence to their data ecosystem, banks and insurers can:

Go beyond cookies, email, or device data to understand real-time location and network signals

Uncover invisible privacy tools like proxies or anonymizers that distort customer journeys

Differentiate between genuine customers and nonhuman or fraudulent traffic

Build deeper, more dynamic customer profiles that improve retention and acquisition

Whether you're refining segmentation, optimizing campaigns, or detecting anomalous behavior, IPinfo provides an evidence-based signal layer that strengthens customer 360 efforts.

IPinfo and Snowflake Integration

Since 2020, IPinfo and Snowflake have partnered to bring precise, reliable IP address data directly to the Snowflake Marketplace, accelerating time-to-insight and eliminating traditional procurement roadblocks.

Thanks to Snowflake’s streamlined platform, developers and analysts can start using IPinfo’s data in minutes — a process that once took weeks. And if your organization has unused Snowflake credits, you can apply them toward IPinfo data products, including geolocation, privacy, and residential proxy data.

Explore IPinfo’s full suite of datasets on Snowflake Marketplace .

Explore the Ebook

The new edition of Snowflake’s ebook showcases how leading organizations are using trusted data providers like IPinfo to build smarter strategies in the finance and insurance sectors.