What's New in Snowflake Marketplace with IPinfo?

With the Snowflake Summit coming up this June 2nd to 5th, excitement is building around how businesses are unlocking more value from their data. IP address data has a big role to play — which is why the Snowflake AI Data Cloud is a key platform in supporting universal data access.

Businesses are thirsty for more granular, actionable data about the traffic to their applications and platforms. It’s no longer enough to just know where users are. Businesses demand deeper IP intelligence like proxy and privacy detection, identity resolution, and fraud mitigation to truly understand and engage with their users.

From cybersecurity teams defending against increasingly sophisticated threats to marketing departments creating highly targeted campaigns, IP data has evolved into a mission-critical resource. Even non-technical teams are empowered to access and leverage IP data without having to contend with pulling local files or writing complex queries. This democratization of data access means more teams can build smarter, more secure, and personalized user experiences.

And with the new IPinfo Lite and Core offerings now available on Snowflake , organizations of all sizes can tap into IP intelligence quickly and seamlessly.

Introducing IPinfo’s New Snowflake Marketplace Offerings

We’re excited to share that IPinfo’s data offerings on Snowflake have expanded this year to meet the growing and diverse needs of our customers:

IPinfo Lite : Ideal for compliance checks, regulatory authentication, or simple proofs of concept.

Ideal for compliance checks, regulatory authentication, or simple proofs of concept. IPinfo Core : City-level geolocation with privacy detection flags, mobile carrier flag, and ASN details for identifying fraud attempts, refining audience segmentation, and enforcing geo-fencing.

These products reflect our scalability at every stage, whether you’re a new startup or an enterprise looking to leverage complex IP intelligence, IPinfo has you covered.

Real-World Use Cases Powered by IPinfo on Snowflake

Here are three core use cases where the IPinfo and Snowflake partnership is making an impact:

1. Identity Resolution

Customer 360

Enrich your understanding of every user by connecting signals across devices, locations, and connection types. IP data adds critical context to user profiles, helping teams build more complete customer journeys across platforms.

Targeted Advertising

As third-party cookies fade, IP enrichment becomes essential for delivering relevant ads. It helps advertisers anchor user identity, develop ID graphs, and maintain campaign performance across channels.

Measurement and Optimization

Enrich first-party data with IP insights to improve segmentation and campaign reporting. More granular data leads to sharper audience profiles, better market understanding, and smarter budget allocation.

2. Data Breaches and Cybercrime

Threat Intelligence

Detect risky or anonymized IPs — such as proxies, VPNs, or Tor nodes — to proactively block suspicious traffic. Contextual IP data improves detection accuracy and accelerates incident response. Explore how Oort uses IPinfo data with Snowflake .

Network Access Control

Today’s hybrid work environments demand flexible, dynamic security. IP intelligence enables enterprises to enrich network logs and power adaptive policies that block unauthorized access in real time.

Fraud Mitigation

Online fraud continues to rise across industries. IP data helps recognize unusual behaviors, patterns, and anonymizer usage, enhancing fraud models and stopping threats closer to the source.

3. Governance

Geo-Fencing

Whether it’s complying with GDPR, enforcing content licensing, or restricting access based on regional laws, IP data helps businesses apply geographic controls without compromising user experience.

Digital Rights Management (DRM)

Protect content and enforce licensing agreements by identifying IP-based location, connection type, and anonymization attempts — ensuring content is only delivered to legitimate users.

Know Your Customer / Anti-Money Laundering (KYC/AML)

Validate user identity and flag geographic anomalies during onboarding. IP data supports financial institutions and digital services in detecting suspicious patterns and maintaining regulatory compliance.