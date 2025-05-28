What's New in Snowflake Marketplace with IPinfo?

With the Snowflake Summit coming up this June 2nd to 5th, excitement is building around how businesses are unlocking more value from their data. IP address data has a big role to play — which is why the Snowflake AI Data Cloud is a key platform in supporting universal data access.
Businesses are thirsty for more granular, actionable data about the traffic to their applications and platforms. It’s no longer enough to just know where users are. Businesses demand deeper IP intelligence like proxy and privacy detection, identity resolution, and fraud mitigation to truly understand and engage with their users.
From cybersecurity teams defending against increasingly sophisticated threats to marketing departments creating highly targeted campaigns, IP data has evolved into a mission-critical resource. Even non-technical teams are empowered to access and leverage IP data without having to contend with pulling local files or writing complex queries. This democratization of data access means more teams can build smarter, more secure, and personalized user experiences.
And with the new IPinfo Lite and Core offerings now available on Snowflake, organizations of all sizes can tap into IP intelligence quickly and seamlessly.
We’re excited to share that IPinfo’s data offerings on Snowflake have expanded this year to meet the growing and diverse needs of our customers:
These products reflect our scalability at every stage, whether you’re a new startup or an enterprise looking to leverage complex IP intelligence, IPinfo has you covered.
Here are three core use cases where the IPinfo and Snowflake partnership is making an impact:
Enrich your understanding of every user by connecting signals across devices, locations, and connection types. IP data adds critical context to user profiles, helping teams build more complete customer journeys across platforms.
As third-party cookies fade, IP enrichment becomes essential for delivering relevant ads. It helps advertisers anchor user identity, develop ID graphs, and maintain campaign performance across channels.
Enrich first-party data with IP insights to improve segmentation and campaign reporting. More granular data leads to sharper audience profiles, better market understanding, and smarter budget allocation.
Detect risky or anonymized IPs — such as proxies, VPNs, or Tor nodes — to proactively block suspicious traffic. Contextual IP data improves detection accuracy and accelerates incident response. Explore how Oort uses IPinfo data with Snowflake.
Today’s hybrid work environments demand flexible, dynamic security. IP intelligence enables enterprises to enrich network logs and power adaptive policies that block unauthorized access in real time.
Online fraud continues to rise across industries. IP data helps recognize unusual behaviors, patterns, and anonymizer usage, enhancing fraud models and stopping threats closer to the source.
Whether it’s complying with GDPR, enforcing content licensing, or restricting access based on regional laws, IP data helps businesses apply geographic controls without compromising user experience.
Protect content and enforce licensing agreements by identifying IP-based location, connection type, and anonymization attempts — ensuring content is only delivered to legitimate users.
Validate user identity and flag geographic anomalies during onboarding. IP data supports financial institutions and digital services in detecting suspicious patterns and maintaining regulatory compliance.
Turn anonymous internet traffic into actionable intelligence.
Snowflake makes it incredibly seamless to access and use IPinfo’s data. The platform accelerates time-to-insight, allowing developers and analysts to get up and running quickly without traditional procurement headaches. Some partners that previously took nearly two weeks to start using our data can now do it in under a day, thanks to Snowflake.
IPinfo was named as a leader in enrichment and hygiene in Snowflake’s report The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025. Our industry-leading integration means organizations can rapidly combine our accurate, reliable data with their first-party data to power personalized marketing, secure network access, and optimize operations, all while staying compliant with evolving regulations like GDPR.
Also, if you have unused Snowflake credits, you can use those towards IPinfo’s data products, making it even easier to get started.
We’re gearing up for the upcoming Snowflake Summit and I’ll be boots on the ground. Look for me in IPinfo gear, hanging out in the Vertical Village! I’m looking forward to connecting, exploring joint solutions, and chatting about how IP data can solve challenges across industries.
CJ Montero is the Channel Sales Manager at IPinfo, championing universal data access. If you need more from our product integrations, marketplace listings, or partner relationships, he's here to help.