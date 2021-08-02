Filter IPs in bash

We recently released the official IPinfo CLI. With features from bulk lookups to summarizing details for up to 1000 IPs, it allows users to query our APIs more quickly. But along with that, our CLI also includes a handy command called
grepip for IP filtering.
grepip use cases
This tool helps find IPs in arbitrarily large texts and can also help clean up an IP list into usable datasets. Here are several example use cases of
grepip:
In other words, you can use
grepip to make lists of IP addresses more accessible and flexible.
Before diving in, consider that there are at least two ways we know of for filtering IPs:
grep with some complex regex.
grepip.
grep
With
grep, here's a regex that will get the job done most of the time:
$ ip addr | grep -E -o '([0-9]{1,3}\.){3}[0-9]{1,3}'
127.0.0.1
111.111.111.111
192.168.8.101
192.168.8.255
The problem is, this matches with
999.999.999.999 as well, which is not a valid IPv4 address.
Here's another one that's going to exclude strings whose numbers are out-of-range:
$ ip addr | grep -E -o '((25[0-5]|2[0-4][0-9]|[01]?[0-9][0-9]?)\.){3}(25[0-5]|2[0-4][0-9]|[01]?[0-9][0-9]?)'
127.0.0.1
111.111.111.111
192.168.8.101
192.168.8.255
You can alias this to make it easier to access:
$ alias grepipv4="grep -E -o '((25[0-5]|2[0-4][0-9]|[01]?[0-9][0-9]?)\.){3}(25[0-5]|2[0-4][0-9]|[01]?[0-9][0-9]?)'"
$ ip addr | grepipv4
127.0.0.1
111.111.111.111
192.168.8.101
192.168.8.255
The problem is, if you want to change the options, you'd have to type it manually anyway or create a bash function instead of an alias.
grepip
grepip a specialized version of
grep specifically for IP filtering. It'll give us a bit more flexibility:
If you don't have it, first install it:
# using homebrew?
$ brew install grepip
# using debian/ubuntu?
$ curl -Ls https://github.com/ipinfo/cli/releases/download/grepip-1.1.0/deb.sh | sh
# using go get?
$ go get github.com/ipinfo/cli/grepip
# something else? see https://github.com/ipinfo/cli#installation
Let's see how to do the same IPv4 filtering as above with
grepip
$ ip addr | grepip -o -4 127.0.0.1 111.111.111.111 192.168.8.101 192.168.8.255
If we wanted to only know about non-reserved IPs, just use the
-x or
--exclude-reserved flag:
$ ip addr | grepip -o -4 127.0.0.1 111.111.111.111 192.168.8.101 192.168.8.255
If you remove the
-4 flag which forces only IPv4 filtering, you can get IPv6 matches as well.
Type
grepip --help for more details.
All CLI binaries (e.g. ipinfo, grepip) are available for download from multiple mechanisms. See https://github.com/ipinfo/cli#installation for full details.
