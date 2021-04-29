We’re excited to announce that an official IPinfo Command Line Interface (CLI) is now available! Supporting nearly every API and feature we offer, it enables users to query IPinfo APIs more efficiently.

Features summary

The CLI supports easy access to almost all of our APIs and features. New APIs and tools will find their way into the CLI quickly - for example, Summarize IPs and Map IPs are already available.

Now developers can look up these details (and more) with the CLI:

Lookup IP details in bulk or one-by-one.

Lookup ASN details.

Summarize the details of up to 1000 IPs at a time.

Open a map of IP locations for any set of IPs.

Additionally, we're now able to offer better support for developers while quickly improving our CLI based on users’ feedback.

Bonus features

We also offer two new bonus features for users. The first is grepip. Using this grep-like tool for filtering IP addresses, users can now match IPv4 and IPv6 addresses while also excluding reserved or bogon IPs.

The second bonus feature is prips. With this feature, CLI users can list multiple CIDRs or an IP range.

Installation

All CLI binaries (e.g. ipinfo, grepip) are available for download from multiple mechanisms. See https://github.com/ipinfo/cli#installation for full details

Not sure where to start? Sign up for a free IPinfo API token today!