ASNs in Falkland Islands — 2
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS204649
|Sure South Atlantic Limited
|isp
|3,584
|AS210841
|Sure South Atlantic Limited
|isp
|2,304
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|2
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|338 (16% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|—
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|1
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|—
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|RIPE
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Stanley
|338
|0
|104.28.214.152
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|63.130.248.9
|1
|interserve.co.fk