Falkland Islands

Falkland Islands

Nearby countries: ArgentinaChileUruguaySouth Georgia and the South Sandwich IslandsAntarctica
Map of Falkland Islands

Summary

ASNs
2
IPs
338 (16% pingable)
Router IPs
Hosting IPs
1
Mobile Carriers
VPN Providers
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Falkland Islands 2

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS204649Sure South Atlantic Limitedisp3,584
AS210841Sure South Atlantic Limitedisp2,304

Important Routers in Falkland Islands

No Routers detected in Falkland Islands.

Top Cities in Falkland Islands

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Stanley3380104.28.214.152

Top Hosting IPs in Falkland Islands

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
63.130.248.91interserve.co.fk

Mobile Carriers in Falkland Islands

No Mobile Carriers detected in Falkland Islands.

Top VPN Providers in Falkland Islands

No VPNs detected in Falkland Islands.

