ASNs in Antarctica — 1
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS142339
|PT Kangen Network Solusindo
|isp
|1,024
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|1
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|2,599 (5% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|28
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|963
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|—
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|IDNIC
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|McMurdo Station
|2,597
|2
|27
|103.152.126.0
|Villa Las Estrellas
|2
|0
|160.25.104.127
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|31.6.14.215
|292
|misalhuda2.my.id
|31.6.14.220
|135
|hendriansyah.my.id
|31.6.14.210
|97
|lutfijaya.my.id
|31.25.11.102
|9
|driftmc.net
|31.25.11.52
|9
|oneblock.gg
|31.25.11.77
|8
|neptunemc.co.uk
|31.25.11.87
|8
|draftmc.pl
|31.25.11.0
|8
|sponger.tk
|31.25.11.106
|8
|minenku.cc
|31.25.11.90
|7
|defelopateam.pl
|31.6.14.218
|7
|sagestore.lol
|31.25.11.30
|6
|mcprison.net
|31.25.11.110
|6
|collectpvp.pl
|31.25.11.121
|6
|redemaze.com
|31.25.11.86
|6
|redwoods.one
|31.25.11.134
|6
|dalesconnect.net
|31.25.11.45
|6
|sharkcraft.gq
|31.25.11.74
|6
|projectrifters.dev
|31.25.11.13
|6
|reallcraft.ru
|31.25.11.16
|6
|legacyhex.ml
|31.25.11.55
|5
|clashersmc.net
|31.25.11.44
|5
|pvpmine.pl
|31.25.11.81
|5
|slimemc.net
|31.25.11.26
|5
|playpixelplanet.net
|31.25.11.127
|5
|flexmc.dk