Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more
Antarctica

Antarctica

Nearby countries: ArgentinaChileFalkland IslandsFrench Southern TerritoriesSouth Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
Map of Antarctica

Summary

ASNs
1
IPs
2,599 (5% pingable)
Router IPs
28
Hosting IPs
963
Mobile Carriers
VPN Providers
Registry
IDNIC

ASNs in Antarctica 1

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS142339PT Kangen Network Solusindoisp1,024

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Important Routers in Antarctica

No Routers detected in Antarctica.

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Top Cities in Antarctica

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
McMurdo Station2,597227103.152.126.0
Villa Las Estrellas20160.25.104.127

IP Geolocation

Around the globe, industry-leading organizations use IPinfo's geolocation data to create efficient, enjoyable, and secure online experiences for their users. These IP geolocation insights lead to better conversion rates, improved customer satisfaction, and much more with our API that's built for low latency responses.

Useful for Fraud PreventionLocalization

Top Hosting IPs in Antarctica

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
31.6.14.215292misalhuda2.my.id
31.6.14.220135hendriansyah.my.id
31.6.14.21097lutfijaya.my.id
31.25.11.1029driftmc.net
31.25.11.529oneblock.gg
31.25.11.778neptunemc.co.uk
31.25.11.878draftmc.pl
31.25.11.08sponger.tk
31.25.11.1068minenku.cc
31.25.11.907defelopateam.pl
31.6.14.2187sagestore.lol
31.25.11.306mcprison.net
31.25.11.1106collectpvp.pl
31.25.11.1216redemaze.com
31.25.11.866redwoods.one
31.25.11.1346dalesconnect.net
31.25.11.456sharkcraft.gq
31.25.11.746projectrifters.dev
31.25.11.136reallcraft.ru
31.25.11.166legacyhex.ml
31.25.11.555clashersmc.net
31.25.11.445pvpmine.pl
31.25.11.815slimemc.net
31.25.11.265playpixelplanet.net
31.25.11.1275flexmc.dk

Reverse IP API

Our Hosted Domains API, or Reverse IP API returns a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. These domains are ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

Useful for Data Enrichment

Mobile Carriers in Antarctica

No Mobile Carriers detected in Antarctica.

Mobile Carrier Detection

Our Mobile Carrier Detection API allows resolution of IP address to carrier, and our database provides information on every mobile IP’s carrier name, country code, and network code.

Useful for CybersecurityData Enrichment

Top VPN Providers in Antarctica

No VPNs detected in Antarctica.

VPN data

Our Privacy Detection API detects various methods used to mask a user's true IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor, relay usage, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic, and mask the true IP address.

Useful for Fraud PreventionDigital Media and Entertainment