Where most IP addresses are located - - IPinfo.io blog

2 years ago by IPinfo Team — 2 min read Where most IPs are located around the world

Since IPinfo’s database is kept current with daily updates, we’re able to map IP address volume around the world. So where are most IPs located around the world?

Data Visualization: IP address heatmap

If you click on each country in the ASN report, you’ll find pages and pages of ASNs and the number of IP addresses they represent. But to make this information more consumable, we’ve turned the number of IPs around the world into a nice and simple heatmap.

(Red = higher volume, Yellow = midlevel volume, Green = average volume, White = minimal to none)

Based on IPinfo’s data visualization, the “hotspots” for IPs are as follows:

Europe

United States

Japan

Brazil

We used this query to compile this data visualization in DataStudio.

The top 10 countries for allocated ASNs

Let’s gather a little more context about IPs around the world, using ASNs to be specific. ASNs are typically operated by an organization that’s responsible for a range of IPs. Some countries, however, have more ASNs than others, meaning they may have more IP addresses in their region.

IPinfo’s published ASN by Country Report indicates that these are the countries with the most ASNs.

Interestingly, according to IPinfo’s research, only five out of these ten countries lead the way when it comes to the number of IP addresses available (more on this research later).

United States

United Kingdom

Germany

Poland

Ukraine

These other five countries are mid-level or average when it comes to the number of IPs available within their region. That’s in spite of the large number of allocated ASNs operated within the country.

Brazil

Russia

Australia

India

Indonesia

While the latter countries have a significant number of ASNs, the number of active IPs in these countries probably boils down to a combination of factors, including the fact that ASNs can operate IPs beyond their country of origin.

Why allocated ASNs don’t always represent IP address volume

Based on the report, here are the most-used ASNs in Russia - ranked number three in allocated ASNs.

And here are the most commonly used ASNs in Australia - ranked number four above.

Despite Russia having more ASNs, many of their leading ASNs have fewer IP assigned to them than Australia. So while ASNs give a comprehensive view of IP routing around the world, the number of ASNs doesn’t necessarily refer to the number of IPs.

Interested in learning more about IP data and the implications for your use case? Connect with one of our data experts today!



